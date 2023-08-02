Elderly rape victims propose testifying in private space

LEGAL practitioners have welcomed the suggestion raised by elderly rape victims during a recently held public hearing in the Eastern Cape. The hearing was conducted by the portfolio committee on social development regarding the Older Persons Amendment Bill.

According to a parliamentary media release, the elderly people from the OR Tambo District Municipality called for privacy when they appeared in court and are required to provide a full account of what happened when they were raped. They said they were uncomfortable presenting the details of rape in the manner that the courts required and that these details were difficult for them to express in public. The senior citizens told the committee that as they grew older, they were unable to recall everything, especially traumatic details of their rape. This, they said, compromised their evidence and their cases were dismissed on the grounds of insufficient evidence.

“They proposed that special courts be made available for these cases or to testify in camera. They also proposed that cases involving elderly people should not be prolonged; they should be completed within six months at least,” said the media release. “In camera” is a legal term that means in private, without media or public presence. The complainant will give evidence but anyone who is not necessary to the proceedings will be told to leave the courtroom. The witness is put in a separate room to the courtroom and the court and the external room are connected via a CCTV system. The bill seeks to amend the Older Persons Act (No 13 of 2006) to address its implementation challenges.

It seeks to insert new definitions and new provisions relating to the monitoring and evaluation of all services to older persons, to make provision for the removal of older persons to temporary safe care without a court order, to tighten up the existing implementation and compliance measures and to make textual amendments for greater clarity. Sthembile Hlongo, the acting chairperson of the committee, informed the elderly that their input would be considered when the committee reached all the provinces. The committee will deliberate on them and make a report, which will be submitted to the National Assembly and then the National Council of Provinces for consideration and to the president to assent into law.

Umesh Jivan, the president of the KZN Legal Practitioners Association, said having to appear and testify in court was a challenging experience and something that most people were not accustomed to. “The victims of the crime have to relive the experience and testify in great detail relating to the identity of the alleged perpetrator and the manner in which the offence occurred. “The reasons for the detailed testimony is that the test of guilt in most countries is that guilt must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Therefore, all victims of rape should be made as comfortable as possible when they have to testify in court. In many instances the rape is accompanied by violent assaults on the victim which can leave them scarred for life,” said Jivan. “The requests made by the elderly residents are reasonable and protect their dignity when having to relive the trauma of this offence and to enable them to freely express how the offence against them was committed. “The request by the residents to testify in camera should be implemented as this has already been implemented where minor children have been the victims of rape and this has been practised for many years.

“The other request that the investigation and the prosecution should take place within six months is also reasonable, especially given the fact that the longer the case takes to reach the courts, the finer details of the offence can be forgotten by elderly witnesses or victims.” Yolanda Celeste Akram, of Akram Incorporated, said: “As a human rights lawyer, I am pleased that Parliament is assessing the current legislation applicable to elderly persons in South Africa. I welcome the changes that will be made, especially the changes relating to how elderly persons should provide their testimony against their abusers. "Abuse of the elderly, like any other form of abuse, is illegal in South Africa. Section 10 of the Constitution states that everyone has the right to have their dignity respected and protected. In addition, the Older Persons Act criminalises all forms of elderly abuse.

"The elderly are often asked to reveal explicit details of their rape ordeal in open court. This not only further traumatises them but also makes them feel that their attacker was once again in control of their lives. “In most cases of abuse against the elderly, the perpetrators are often family members, family friends or nursing home staff. An elderly person should not be subjected to giving evidence in open court on charges where they are the complainants in a rape matter.” She added: “The plight of our elderly community underscores the importance of creating a more compassionate and efficient legal framework that protects the vulnerable while respecting their privacy and dignity.