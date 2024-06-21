Elderly Verulam couple robbed of jewellery, cellphones

Prem Balram, the head of Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa), said the woman, 75, and her husband, 78, of Dawncrest, were conducting their morning prayers in their yard at about 8am.

An elderly couple were allegedly robbed of jewellery and cellphones after four armed men stormed into their home in Verulam on Friday morning.

“On arrival, members of Rusa established that the woman was at her outdoor prayer place when four armed suspects entered the yard and confronted her. A fifth suspect remained in a white Suzuki, which was parked on the road.

“One of the robbers approached the elderly man, who was also in the yard, and forced him into the residence. The suspect stole jewellery and cellphones. He demanded to know if the couple owned firearms. The perpetrators fled after being informed that there were no firearms on the property. The victims were not injured,” he said.

Balram said while attending to the scene, reaction officers were informed that the same suspects earlier attempted to rob another resident on the same road.