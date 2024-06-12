Enjoy a fun day out with your dog

The 5th Absolute Pets Paws on the Promenade, a non-profit fundraising event, will be held on Sunday from 8am to 11am at the Durban View Park with a 2km walk on the Umhlanga Promenade. The dog walk is open to all dog owners.

It’s an opportunity for them to enjoy a walk with their dogs, interact with pet brands, participate in competitions and give-aways, and learn what other pet services are available to them in the area, all in aid of animal welfare organisations. The Umhlanga Dog & Cat grooming parlour will also showcase their services with nail clippings and a brush down. The Smart Dog K9 Training Centre will demonstrate their skills in dog training with an interatctive agility course for all participants. The chosen local animal welfare organisations for the day are Feeding the Furballs and Project Dog – both NPO registered animal welfare organisations.