eThekwini Municipality issues warning on fireworks use during Diwali

THE eThekwini Municipality has warned those lighting fireworks on Diwali day to do so during the stipulated times only or face a fine. Municipality spokesperson Gugu Sisilana said in terms of the city by-laws, no person may use any fireworks other than the consumer fireworks in any residence except on the approved days.

“These days are currently Guy Fawkes, Diwali between sunset and midnight and December 31, from 11.45pm until 12:15am the next day.” She said the municipality was also cautioning residents against the use of illegal fireworks. “The city is guided by the nuisances and public behaviour by-law and as well as the national control of explosives or fireworks. Anyone found in contravention of the city by-laws will be fined.”

Sisilana said even though fireworks were beautiful and exciting to watch, it could also be potentially dangerous. “When purchasing fireworks this Diwali, make sure you only buy fireworks from authorised dealers and shops displaying the relevant permits from the SAPS.” She said no person may allow or permit any child under the age of 16 years to handle or use fireworks, except under the supervision of an adult.

“Those purchasing fireworks must make sure they are sold in sealed packages, as received from the suppliers. The municipality also encouraged residents to keep an eye on their pets and to keep them safely indoors where possible, animals are easily frightened by fireworks and can become distressed or try to escape and run away.” In the event of an emergency, residents can report fires to the emergency call centre on 031 361 0000 and those with information relating to the illegal sale or use of fireworks, these must be reported to Metro Police on 031 361 0000 or to SAPS on 10111. Meanwhile, a local fireworks distributor told the POST that the buying power for Diwali had declined dramatically over the years.

Raj Pillay, 66, the owner of Fireworks King, said one of the reasons for this was that some families had relocated to areas that did not allow fireworks to be lit. "So sales have declined," he said. He said fireworks sales during Diwali and New Year, which was also a good business period, was split 50-50.

Pillay said the cost of importing fireworks to South Africa was more than R1 million. "The freight costs are excessive," said Pillay, who purchased stock from China. The average cost to import a container of fireworks, that included shipping, tax, and customs duty was around R1.2 million, he added.

“Right now, I think the biggest cost to incur when running a fireworks business is the freight costs attached to bringing it here from China. It has become ridiculous. "It used to be around $5 000 to ship a container five to six years ago. It now costs around $22 500 to ship the same product. As a business, we have to also factor in port delays and port congestion. The last two years have been difficult in terms of port delays,” said Pillay. The 66-year-old, who has been selling fireworks since 1994, said China had the monopoly on the fireworks market.