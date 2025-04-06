eThekwini's R2. 8million rebranding project sparks outrage amid service delivery crisis

AMIDST ongoing service delivery failures, the eThekwini Municipality's plan to allocate R2.8 million for a rebranding project has ignited outrage among political parties and ratepayer associations, who argue that funds should be redirected to urgent infrastructure needs. Thabani Mthethwa, the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) caucus leader in eThekwini, said the party has launched a petition to oppose the city's decision to proceed with the costly project.

“We demand that these funds be redirected toward essential services. We call on the residents and businesses of eThekwini to support our petition to stop the rebranding. The petition will be submitted to the council to ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely and in the best interest of the people.” Mthethwa said the project comes at a time when eThekwini was facing serious financial challenges and service delivery failures. “Since the initial proposal to change the city’s logo was approved in 2017, we have been vocal in our opposition, arguing that there was no need for such an expensive and unnecessary exercise. Now, in 2025, the municipality is pushing ahead with this ill-advised project, despite the fact that eThekwini is still recovering from multiple crises, including the economic impact of Covid-19, five catastrophic floods, ongoing power outages, water shortages, and a failing infrastructure network.

“Instead of wasting money on a logo change, the municipality should be using every available cent to fix our broken infrastructure, improve service delivery, and combat rampant corruption,” he said. Shameen Thakur-Rajbansi, leader of the Minority Front (MF), said the ring-fencing of the R2.8 million rebranding project was supported by political parties in 2017. “The MF’s position at the time was to agree with the proviso that a thorough public consultation process should be undertaken, especially with regard to the emblem to be chosen that reflects the city’s cultural diversity.

“However, it is a glaring fact that in 2025, eight years down the line, development needs have changed. The MF’s reviewed decision is that currently we have to weigh what is of public interest, and service delivery to residents is critical. Therefore, the R 2.8 million would be better spent if this budget was shifted to infrastructure spend,” she said. Visvin Reddy, an uMkhonto Wesizwe (MK) Party member of parliament said the party has expressed outrage by the city decisions - at a time when the city was “literally falling apart”. “This is not just a waste of public funds, it is a grotesque display of misplaced priorities by a leadership that seems more concerned with branding than basic service delivery.

“While communities are choking on the stench of raw sewage, surviving without water, and suffering daily power failures, the city thinks a new logo will fix it all. It is like painting a house while the foundations are collapsing; the problem is not the appearance, it is the rot beneath. You don’t redesign the logo of a broken city, you fix the city,” he said. Ish Prahladh, president of the eThekwini Ratepayers and Residents Association, said: “This is really not something that is needed by the residents of eThekwini. Service delivery means fixing infrastructure and not throwing away millions for unwarranted usage. Heads must now roll and this must be stopped immediately.” Daya Naidoo, chairperson of the Merebank Ratepayers Association, said the city was currently grappling with a severe breakdown in service delivery, as ageing infrastructure across multiple sectors continues to deteriorate due to years of neglect and a lack of necessary upgrades and maintenance.

“A critical example of this is the monthly loss of over 40% of water from Umgeni due to burst pipes, an issue that urgently requires attention and prioritisation. Furthermore, sewage systems are equally under strain, with raw sewage frequently flowing through streets and yards for days, sometimes even weeks, before being addressed. “The community bears the devastating impact, enduring not only the foul stench from the piles of uncollected refuse, but also severe environmental damage, including harm to the ocean life. This, in turn, is devastating the livelihoods of local fishermen who depend on these waters,” he said. Naidoo said in addition, while the country is facing a critical energy shortage, the municipality has opted to leave streetlights on day and night, as a measure to prevent cable theft.

“Residents are left disappointed with grass and verges only being cut on an adhoc basis, despite repeated requests. The situation worsens when cut grass clogs stormwater drains, causing blockages and flooding in homes, an issue made worse by the lack of regular maintenance on these vital systems. “Sadly, the municipality’s approach to these challenges is reactive rather than proactive. Community efforts to engage with local authorities are met with excuses, ranging from ‘insufficient budget’ to ‘lack of infrastructure’, with no tangible action being taken. This ongoing crisis requires immediate attention and intervention if we are to avoid further damage to both our environment and the wellbeing of residents,” he said. Illegal electricity connection in Sea Cow Lake. Anil Beekrum, chairperson of Kenville and Sea Cow Lake Ratepayers and Residents Association said the project would be a wasteful expenditure of ratepayers money.

“The money could be well spent on improving the city's ailing infrastructure. Furthermore, in our area there are 22 informal settlements. The demand for services such as electricity and water exceeds the budget available. In addition, no attempt is being made to provide the informal dwellers with proper homes. There is also the issue of illegal electricity and water connections. “Furthermore, the refuse from the informal settlements pile up on the verges for most of the week, which is unhygienic. There is also overgrowth of trees and bushes. However, whenever we request service delivery we are told that there are no resources, for example, trucks have broken down, the machinery is not in working condition or there are no funds available. Residents are fed-up with the municipality’s flimsy excuses,” he said. Alice Govender, chairperson of the Phoenix Civic and Ratepayers Association, said: “It is with utter disgust to hear that R2.8 million is going to be utilised towards rebranding the city’s logo. The new logo should be a bucket with many holes, showing the rands leaking out.

“The municipality is insensitive and robotic in thinking that the rebranding exercise is going to change the crises the city is experiencing or to change the distrust residents have towards our municipality,” she said. Govender said public participation would merely be another tick-box exercise. “Infrastructure budgets have previously been siphoned off towards other projects, so principally, the rebranding budget can be used to deal with many other urgent matters,” she said.

Mervyn Reddy, chairperson of the Clairwood Ratepayers and Residents Association, said: “Clairwood, a suburb just 7kms from the city, has timeously reported the destruction to their infrastructure, including badly damaged roads in the residential area, broken manholes, unpainted roads, poor lighting, dumping at every intersection, and sewage overflows on roads that children walk along to get to school. “The municipality should be using such funds to improve areas such as ours. We are the ratepayers and we do not see any of our rates being used for our area. It should not be allowed to go ahead,” he said. Potholes in Verulam. Dhanashwar Basdew, executive secretary of the Verulam Civic Association said they condemned the rebranding amid service delivery collapse.

“This reckless expenditure is a clear indication that the municipality is out of touch with the real struggles of the people. Instead of prioritising critical issues, it is wasting public funds on superficial changes that do nothing to improve the lives of residents. “Verulam, like many other areas under eThekwini’s jurisdiction, is grappling with multiple service delivery crises. The water crisis has left households without a stable supply for months, forcing residents to rely on inconsistent water tanker deliveries. Businesses and schools are also struggling to cope with constant water shortages, affecting livelihoods and education." Basdew said in addition, the pothole-ridden roads across Verulam, including the CBD, have become a danger to motorists and pedestrians alike.

“Despite repeated complaints, road maintenance remains neglected, leading to damage to vehicles and an increased risk of accidents. There are also frequent and prolonged power outages in the Verulam CBD, which have further crippled local businesses, making it difficult for them to operate efficiently. The municipality’s failure to maintain and upgrade electrical infrastructure has worsened the situation, causing unnecessary financial losses for business owners and inconveniencing residents. “It has also failed to properly maintain storm-water drainage and sanitation services, leading to frequent blockages and flooding, particularly during heavy rains,” he said. “Basic services such as water, electricity, road repairs, and sanitation must take priority over unnecessary rebranding efforts,” he said.