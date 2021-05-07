Nikita Chiniah

Durban: The family of a Crossmoor father who died at the weekend after allegedly being beaten and dragged under a car for about 200 meters are hoping for swift justice.

According to family, Nichalen “Donald” Naidoo, 40, was killed after he approached a group of party goers and asked them to tone down the noise.

According to Yashen Jeewanraj, his nephew and a family spokesperson, the incident happened during the early hours of Sunday when.

Naidoo was watching television when he heard car engines being revved and wheels being spun.

“He went onto the road to speak to the men and women and, to explain to them that people were asleep and that they should tone down the noise. It was a few seconds after that, the group turned on him and started to beat him up.

“They knocked my uncle twice with their vehicles. The second time he became stuck under the car and he was dragged about 200 meters.

“When I arrived at the scene, I was traumatised to see the condition my uncle was in. He was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.” Naidoo suffered injuries to his head, a broken hip, leg and fingers, and his ear was torn.

Naidoo lived in Sagebrush Road. He was employed at L&G Tools and was the breadwinner of his home. Jeewanraj said his uncle was dedicated to his community and was well liked.

“On the day of the incident, there was a party that took place a road away from Sagebrush. The visitors from that party were allegedly involved in the incident. They fled the scene, leaving my uncle's lifeless body on the ground.” said Jeewanraj.

Naidoo’s sister, Farzana Sulaman, described her brother as a loving, caring and helpful person.

“When Covid hit the country, Donald was out and about preparing hampers for the needy. Whenever anyone in the community needed assistance, he was always there. He was full of life and one in a million. We will miss him dearly,” Sulaman said.

Naidoo was laid to rest on Tuesday, 4 May. He is survived by his wife, Sholeen Naidoo and his three children, aged 16, 10 and 5.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, KZN Provincial Police spokesperson, said Chatsworth SAPS was investigating a case of murder.

“It is alleged that on 2 May 2021 at 00:45am, during the early hours of Sunday morning, a male was knocked in the Crossmoor area following an altercation. The victim was transported to a local hospital for medical attention where he succumbed to his injuries.” said Gwala.

Pastor Jonathan Naicker, who also lives in Sagebrush Road, said Naidoo was a humble soul who always looked out for the best interest of the community.

“He wanted to improve our community and make it a safe environment. He was always lending a hand when there was a need. He always assisted people wholeheartedly and brought life to the community.

“It is extremely sad. What hurts me the most was having witnessed the incident. I saw a car going on to the pavement and knocking something.At that time I did not realise it was him as it was extremely dark.

“The community is disheartened that they could not assist him when he needed them the most. We stand with the family and pray they find closure. The perpetrators in this matter should face the law and be dealt with accordingly,” said Naicker

The Post