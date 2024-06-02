Family attacked, woman killed in Glenmore

A Glenmore woman was stabbed to death in the early hours of Sunday when a suspect gained entry into her home. Two of her relatives were also stabbed and are in critical condition in hospital.

Garrith Jamieson, the director of ALS paramedics, said they responded to the call for help just after 3.30 am. "Paramedics arrived on scene to a horrific scene. A family had been attacked inside their house by an alleged suspect. Paramedics found three patients with multiple stab wounds. Immediately more ambulances and advanced life support paramedics were dispatched to assist." He said a female believed to be in her forties had sustained multiple fatal stab wounds to her body.