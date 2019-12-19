DURBAN - Three children (aged 14, 12 and seven months) will grow up without a father after their dad was gunned down in an apparent hit in Springfield Park last week.
Vinod Ramdheen, 48, lived in Westville and owned a granite business at Durban’s China Mall. He also sold imported fireworks.
Unknown men shot at Ramdheen using AK-47s near a set of traffic lights on Inanda Road in the Springfield Industrial Park. He died at the scene.
The 4x4 bakkie he was travelling in was not taken. Neither were any of his valuables.
A white vehicle that the suspects are believed to have travelled in was found later, abandoned in Kenville.