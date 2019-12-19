Family don't know who killed respected philanthropist









Vinod Ramdheen DURBAN - Three children (aged 14, 12 and seven months) will grow up without a father after their dad was gunned down in an apparent hit in Springfield Park last week. Vinod Ramdheen, 48, lived in Westville and owned a granite business at Durban’s China Mall. He also sold imported fireworks.

Unknown men shot at Ramdheen using AK-47s near a set of traffic lights on Inanda Road in the Springfield Industrial Park. He died at the scene.

The 4x4 bakkie he was travelling in was not taken. Neither were any of his valuables.

A white vehicle that the suspects are believed to have travelled in was found later, abandoned in Kenville.



Police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said a case of murder was opened.

He said Ramdheen sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the body and died at the scene.



His sister, Nitasha Ramdheen, dismissed media reports that the family knew who was responsible for the shooting.



“The police are still conducting investigations and at this juncture, it is impossible to determine the perpetrators until investigations are complete.



“My brother was an upstanding member of the community, who strived to do the best he could to give back to those less fortunate than himself. He was religious, generous, gentle, kind, respected, loved and, in short, a philanthropist."

She continued: “We belong to a tight-knit family and this violent, unjustified, heinous crime has taken a toll on our family, obviously leaving us feeling traumatised and emotionally scarred.

“We cannot fathom who would want to harm an individual who had so much to offer to both his family and society. He was the pillar, so to speak, of our family, and to lose him is something that will take us a lifetime to adjust to.

"My brother was responsible for the well-being of my elderly parents, who depended upon him for their basic needs."

She dismissed reports that her brother frequented casinos.



POST