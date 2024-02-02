Family lose everything in blaze, leaving them with only the clothes on their backs

Walking through the rubble of his burnt home, Suresh Ramballi does not know how he will put the pieces of his life back together. A fire ripped through his three-bedroom duplex in Greenbury, Phoenix, last Monday, destroying everything in its path and leaving Ramballi and his family with just the clothes on their back.

Ramballi, 60, a pensioner, shared the home with his daughter, Seema Bridjmohan, his son-in-law, Ashley Moonsamy, 38, a taxi driver, and their three children aged 16, 7 and 3. “Ashley and my daughter left for work in the morning. She was starting a new job at a debt collection agency. We were excited because she lost her job during the Covid-19 pandemic and had finally secured a job.” Ramballi said his 16-year-old granddaughter, who went to the clinic, returned home around at 12.40pm.

“When she arrived, I left the younger children in her care to go to the shop. I went for a few minutes and while walking back home, I saw smoke coming from the roof of my home. My heart began to race. My first thought was my grandchildren’s safety. I ran toward the house.” When he arrived, his grandchildren were all safely outside. “My neighbours gathered at the house. We did not have water because of the outages. My neighbours called the fire department and while waiting, they used the water they had stored to douse the flames.”

He said the fire started in his bedroom. “My grandchildren were in the lounge. As soon as they got the smell of smoke, they ran out. The previous Thursday we had a fire in another bedroom but we managed to stop it. Then there was another one on the Saturday. Again we stopped it. I have no clue what is starting these fires. The police and fire department are investigating.” He said everything they owned was destroyed.

“All our clothing, important documents, my grandchildren’s toys, school uniforms, books and other school supplies. They have not been back to school since the fire.” He said the roof was damaged. “A local hardware store assisted me with roof sheets and they hired workers to remove the rubble. I now need cement for the repairs.”

Ramballi said due to their financial situation, they did not have the money for repairs. “We are all sleeping in the lounge. The bedrooms and kitchen are destroyed. We have switched off the electricity because we are afraid something might explode. We need assistance to get back on our feet.” He said it was difficult to see his home burnt.