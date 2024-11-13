Family mourns loss of grandfather following hit-and-run accident

THE 77-year-old grandfather, who was severely injured in a hit and run in Phoenix on November 1, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on Sunday morning. Sonny Govender, of Stemside in Phoenix, was returning home after buying milk for his tea when he was knocked at in Brookdale.

He sustained internal brain bleeding, a broken pelvis, and a fractured leg. Govender was in a medically-induced coma until his death. Last week Brenda Naidoo, his daughter-in-law, of Wanslen in Phoenix, said: “A neighbour saw a crowd of people gathered around someone lying bleeding on the ground. He then saw it was my father-in-law and he called to inform my husband.

“We believe my father-in-law was returning home after buying milk. A good Samaritan, named Rodney, transported him to the clinic and waited for us to arrive. The doctor said his injuries were severe and he needed to be taken to a hospital. His condition was not good." She said Govender chose to live alone and was caring, fit for his age, and independent. "He used to sell masala and was well known. He was involved in the church and often prayed for those who were sick. We are seeking justice for my father-in-law. We urge anyone, who may have witnessed the incident or has information on what happened, to come forward.