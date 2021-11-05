Family of Durban man shot through window during a home invasion praying for his recovery

Durban: Soon after Adhir Ramsamujh’s mother had entered his bedroom to tell him that his dad was being held up by armed men, he peered through the window. One of the alleged gunmen had caught sight of him and shot the 28-year-old lab assistant through the chest.

“After I told Adhir what was happening, I left his room to check on my younger son but seconds later, I heard a gunshot,” said Ramsamujh’s mother, Rekha Ramsamujh. “I saw him lying on the floor. There was a bullet hole in the window. My son has been in hospital since and he is in a lot of pain. The bullet ruptured his left lung before exiting his back. Adhir is distressed and just wants to come home. Right now, we are praying for him to make a full recovery.” She said the shooting happened on Thursday, at about 6am, at their home in Temple Road in Kenville.

Every morning, her husband Suren gets up early to re-park their two vehicles on the roadside – outside their property. "We have to keep our dogs behind another locked gate so that Suren can park our cars on the road. This is to prevent the dogs from running onto the road. So before we leave home, we unlock the gate where the dogs are kept. "This group of eight men saw the driveway gate was open that morning and they knew this was an opportunity to strike. Suren had just parked the car when two vehicles arrived. Four men got out of one of the cars and approached Suren.

"I was in the kitchen at the time and saw what was happening through the door, which was ajar. They then began pushing my husband towards the house. I ran to activate the panic button and then to Adhir's bedroom to tell him what was happening." Ramsamujh said she then went to her younger son’s bedroom. “Seconds later, I heard a gunshot. I ran back to Adhir’s room and that's when I saw him on the floor. When I looked through the window, I saw four other men on the roadside. I ran toward the lounge. By this time the men who had my husband had already taken our laptops, my handbag, wallets and other items in the lounge and the dining room before returning to their vehicle and driving off.”

She said they went to Adhir's room. “He was conscious, but all he said was ’mom I am bleeding”. Ramsamujh said their neighbours, who saw the armed men confront her husband, had already contacted the police.

“I have absolutely wonderful neighbours. The aunty across the road had called other neighbours for help and they alerted the police and the local police forum.” She said the paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and Adhir was taken to the hospital. Ramsamujh said her husband had later told her that he assumed it was a hijacking and that he tried to hand over the car keys to the men.

“But they instead assaulted him and twisted his arm, while pushing him towards our home. Their aim was to steal from our home.” She said four years ago, they were locked in the bathroom and their home was ransacked. “But now these criminals are more brazen. They are carrying firearms and they are not afraid to shoot. I have been living in this area for 48 years and the crime has become worse over the past few years. It is upsetting to live in fear. Right now, we hope these men are arrested before another family goes through the same trauma.”