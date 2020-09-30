Family of Howick father shot eight times in driveway demand justice

The family of a Howick West father who was gunned down in the driveway of his home on Monday want police to leave no stone unturned in his murder. Videsh “Jock” Debideen, 54, had been returning home from work when he was shot multiple times while seated in his car in his driveway. His son-in-law Shaheen Sivram said, according to family members, Debideen had hooted for his family to open the gate, which he usually does everyday. “When the family looked at the driveway, they saw a male running around the car and firing shots. “The family started screaming because the gunshots were very loud and they were so multiple gunshots.”

Sivram said one of the two suspects opened the driver’s side door and fired atleast four shots at close range at his father-in-law.

He said both suspects, wearing black hooded jackets and masks, fled on foot and none of Debideen’s valuables, which included jewellery and money, had been stolen.

While Sivram said they did not want to speculate on the circumstances surrounding the murder, he said the family were not aware of any known enemies that Debideen had.

“He was a lovely family man. He enjoyed spending time with his six children and was a bubbly humble person.

“As a family we want justice. He was innocently robbed of his life in the most horrific manner. We need to know why he was murdered in cold blood.”

Debideen’s funeral will take place on Thursday at the One Life Church in Howick following by an afternoon cremation in Cato Ridge.

Debideen worked as a foreman at Falcon Equipment in Howick.

Police confirmed a case of murder had been opened.