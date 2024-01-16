Family picking up the pieces after flood

“IT WAS like a tsunami had hit our home.” This is how Dan Pillay, 76, described the flooding at his family home in Stanger Manor, KwaDukuza, on Saturday night.

Pillay had been reading a book in his bedroom, while his sister, Panjalay Chetty, 83, and cousin Jothi Pillay were watching television. “It was a relaxing Saturday night and then the rain started. It was slight and then got heavier. The next thing we noticed was that the water was coming through gaps in the door. Usually water takes some time to fill up but this was fast. I got my sister and cousin to climb on to the dining room table, so they could be safe.” Pillay said he opened the door and he could see water over a metre high surrounding the house.

“Two retaining walls had also fallen on to my property. It was like a tsunami had hit our home. I went outside and the water was up to my waist and the rain came down heavily. I knew I had to do something to release the water. I walked through the water to my fence and was able to remove a block enabling a point for the water to be released.” He said although he was concerned about his safety he remained calm and tried not to panic. “I just wanted to make sure that my sister and cousin were safe.”