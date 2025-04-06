Family remembers couple killed in supermarket robbery 11 years ago

More than a decade after a North Coast couple were gunned down after witnessing a robbery, their family still grieves their loss and remains without justice. Tuesday marked the 11th death anniversary of Nishen Maharaj, 46, and his wife, Maureen, 48, who were shot and killed after witnessing a robbery at a supermarket in Isnembe, on April 1, 2014.

Their sons, who were 20 and 17 at the time, spoke of their loss and how their parents were “killed in a senseless act of violence”. According to reports at the time, the couple arrived as five armed robbers, who had followed the owner to his supermarket, were robbing him of hundreds of thousands of rand he had been carrying for the monthly pension pay-out. Nishen, a sugar cane and litchi farmer, who was dropping off Maureen who worked at the supermarket, realised they had witnessed a robbery and tried to reverse at high speed.

The men, who were armed with AK47s, fired shots at the couple’s bakkie - hitting Maureen in the head and Nishen in the leg. Their car was found about a kilometre away in a banana plantation. Both died at the scene. Two cases of murder and a case of robbery with aggravating circumstances were being investigated.

At the time there were unconfirmed claims that the suspects were wearing police-issue bulletproof vests and reflector vests during the robbery. At the time, the couple's eldest son Neerav was pursuing maritime studies and a younger Mikhar was in Grade 12. Speaking to the POST on the death anniversary of their parents, Mikhar said he and his brother daily remembered their beloved parents, who were tragically taken from them in a “senseless act of violence”.

“They were innocent victims, in the wrong place at the wrong time, and their loss has left a gaping hole in our lives. Though their absence is still deeply felt, we take comfort in knowing that they are watching over us from above and guiding us through life's challenges. The journey hasn't been easy, but we are grateful for the love and support of our family and friends, who have helped us navigate the darkest times. “As we honour our parents' memory, we pray for a world where senseless killings cease to exist. We long for a future where everyone can live in peace, free from fear and violence. We also hold onto the hope that our parents' legacy will live on through us, and that we can make a difference in creating a more compassionate and peaceful world,” he said. Nirasha Maharaj, Nishen’s eldest sister, said the pain of their absence felt like a fresh wound.

“It's a harsh reminder of the cruelty they endured. As the years have passed, we have learned to cherish the memories of our time with them, but the brutal reality of their fate remains etched in our minds. This anniversary serves as a poignant reminder of the alarming rise in crime over the years. “My heart goes out to my nephews and mother, who were forced to rebuild their lives in the aftermath. We had to sell our beloved farm, and my mother selflessly took on the role of both parents to my nephews. Their journey has been marked by immense heartache,” she said. Nirasha said as a family, they have found solace in forgiveness and their faith, trusting that God watched over them.

“We hold onto this hope, carrying us through each day. We also lift our voices in prayer, pleading for our nation to be healed from the scourge of senseless violence. We yearn for a future where every life is valued and respected.” Lajeeth Maharaj, a close relative, said the couple's passing left an emptiness in the family’s lives. “Nishen and Maureen were the most lovable couple who endeared themselves to our whole family and friends. They were also prominent members of the Isnembe community. I miss Nishen's bubbly personality and his adoring nature. He was also always willing to help others. Maureen was a beautiful lady, both inside and out, and the best mother to their two boys.”

Lajeeth said while there was an initial arrest, the case was dismissed due to a lack of evidence. “There were many adjournments and eventually the charges were withdrawn. However, it is common knowledge that our justice system has failed our people. Time and time again you hear of criminals roaming free and charges being dropped. The excuse that there is no budget for effective policing is unacceptable. Too many innocent lives are lost due to lack of policing and absence of competent means to prosecute. “The rampant criminality will continue to wreak havoc in our country unless we look at the root cause of our problems. While it can be agreed that the high unemployment rate is a major cause of concern, that is no reason for people to become cold-blooded killers. I also don't think we can depend on our leaders to save the situation as they are very poor role models themselves,” he said.