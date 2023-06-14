Fans, beaches and a bunny chow on Sid’s wishlist

Superstar Sid Sriram will land in Durban this week ahead of his awaited concert at the Durban ICC on 17 June. The event marks the Chennai-based Indian-American singer’s first performance in South Africa.

Born in Chennai, Sriram later moved with his family to California in the United States. After high school, he studied at the Berklee College of Music in Boston and graduated in music production and engineering. After completing his education, he gained recognition through his performances on YouTube, where he uploaded cover versions of popular songs. His unique blend of Carnatic music, R&B and soulful pop garnered attention and he gained a dedicated fan base. The Carnatic musician, music producer, playback singer and songwriter has been working in the Tamil ,Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, Marathi and English music industries.

Sid Sriram. Picture: Facebook/@Sid Sriram In an interview with POST, Sriram said his career in music was a process of evolution over time. “There is no one exact moment that I can recall when I decided that music would be my career. It was a gradual process; an evolution of sorts that was eventually to bloom at Berklee. I was born in Chennai in1990. Chennai is the citadel of Tamil culture, tradition and heritage and Carnatic music is one of the bastions of Tamil culture. “My family moved to the US in 1991. I grew up in Fremont, California, a suburb about an hour outside San Francisco. My mother started her Carnatic vocal music school in 1992, so I was surrounded by Carnatic music from a young age. I think the most profound thing about growing up with Carnatic music around me was that it really became an elemental part of my life. The Carnatic music form made its way into my subconscious and intuition.

“From a young age, my mother instilled the importance of open-throated singing. Through the years, I simultaneously worked on evolving my musical intuition and strengthening my voice. These two processes working in tandem gave me my artistic frame of reference. I approach all my creative endeavours with this robust foundation and framework,” he said. Sriram said at high school level, music continued to be a constant. “I went to an academically rigorous high school. I was into some subjects and pretty disinterested in others. Music was always a constant, something that I did every day without really thinking much. I subconsciously always knew that my calling lay in music.

Sid Sriram. Picture: Facebook/@Sid Sriram “The summer after 10th grade, I discovered Berklee College of Music. This is when I realised I had the option of music being a true career path. It was a no brainer. I went to Boston for my auditions at the Berklee campus. The minute I got there, I fell in love with the place. “After I got accepted, I was a little doubtful about the decision, but my parents pushed me in that direction. My time at Berklee is what moulded me to become a professional. I owe my love for music and my career in music to my parents.” Sriram is known for his passion for the blues and fusing this genre with mother tongue lyrics.

“Blues can merge with many forms of music. When I was first contacted by the genius music producer AR Rahman to do a song, he mentioned Adiye to me, and the way it was explained was like soul-blues meets Tamil fishermen folk music. When I realised the song’s genre was the blues, I honestly couldn’t contain my excitement. AR Sir dreaming up a blues number with Tamil folk lyrics is so magical to me. Adiye was a popular one for sure and a trailblazer of a song. “The blues genre has always felt to me like one of the rawest music spaces to exist. Naturally gritty, heartfelt and vulnerable, it so easily lends itself to the sometimes erratic ebb and flow of human emotional landscapes. One second you might be resting on a low note and the next you find yourself hollering at the height of your vocal range. “I started listening to BB King in high school, bought a CD of his that had 3 O'Clock Blues on it, fell in love immediately but never tried singing it. Fast forward to fall 2008, my first semester at Berklee College, quite nervous because I was amidst a ton of insane musicians for the first time in my life.

“A bunch of us were sitting in the hallway of our dorms after a Friday night out. The homie Ellis Tucker started strumming some blues chords on his acoustic and I belted out BB King’s 3 O'Clock Blues. It was one of the most fulfilling and deeply affirming sensations I’ve ever felt.” June is commemorated as Youth Month in South Africa. Sriram is known for embracing modern music culture, while still remaining rooted in tradition. “Tradition is very relevant for me. Without sticking to my traditional roots, I doubt I would have got to where I am today on the music scene. I owe my success to the influence of traditional Carnatic music on my life and career.

Sid Sriram and Bharathanatyam dancer Pallavi Sriram. Picture: Facebook/ Deepthi Govindarajan “Despite living in a Western city, my mother taught me Carnatic music. I incorporated my traditional roots with western music and vice versa to create a masterful fusion. This new hybrid was refreshing and impactful, creating waves in the industry. I did not forsake my upbringing in a house steeped in Tamil culture and Carnatic music. In fact, this is what formed the bedrock for my foray into western music. “I would urge the youth not to forsake their traditions and legacy. Use this as the springboard to experiment with other influences. I am ever grateful to music producer and director Rahman, who, in addition to my mother, was instrumental in shaping my career. It all started with my sending an email to Rahman and he magically responded to it. The rest is history. Rahman has also experimented in many forms of music but remains true to music with Indian roots. “Family is important to me. My mother trained me in Carnatic singing. My father is my manager. My sister, who is an accomplished Bharathanatyam dancer, also collaborates with me. Without my family, I will be like a sail without wind. Youth must remember that no man is an island – all need each other. And who better to first forge strong bonds with than with your own blood.”

Sriram said he looked forward to engaging with fans in South Africa. “I want to meet my thousands of fans who have helped keep my music alive in South Africa. I want to personally thank them for their love and support. This will be a high-tech, high-energy, electrifying concert with the best in sound, lighting and special effects. “Fans can look forward to something spectacular that will be etched in memory. After the concert, I want to walk on your beaches. I also want to go on a game drive as I love wildlife. Hopefully, I will also get the chance to have a bunny chow which I have heard so much about.”

In a statement, Sagie Naidoo of Woodmark Events SA, who is hosting Sriram, said Gearhouse, a technical supplier for live events, would manage audio, video and creative elements for the concert. “Sid Sriram knows exactly what he wants to make his concert an experience of a lifetime. The special effects will be mind-blowing,” said Naidoo. Tickets are available at Computicket and at the Money Market counter at any Shoprite, Checkers, Usave, House & Home or Checkers Hyper outlet.