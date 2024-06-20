Fatal crash: Elderly man dies after his car ploughs through the fourth floor of a parkade

A ELDERLY man, believed to be in his 70s, died earlier today when his car ploughed through a wall on the fourth floor of a mall parkade in Overport.

He said the car had ploughed through the wall "coming to rest on the road below on its roof”.

"The driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was assessed by paramedics inside the vehicle as he was severely entrapped in the wreckage. Unfortunately, he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him. The man was declared deceased on the scene," said Jamieson.

He said the eThekwini Fire Department together with the South African Police Services and the metro police search and rescue unit had to use the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to free the man's body from the wreckage.