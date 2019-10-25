DURBAN - A VERULAM couple lost everything they owned, even the groceries they bought for a memorial ceremony, after a fire gutted their home in Oaklands on Saturday afternoon.
Mahandra Ramkussia, 52, and his wife, Sushma, 42, said they struggled financially, but every month they purchased a few extra groceries for his dad’s one-year death ceremony next month.
“But we watched it all go up in flames,” said Ramkussia, a cutter at a clothing factory.
Living with the couple in the free-standing double-storey home was Mahandra’s mother, Leelawathie Badri, 80, and his mother-in-law, Vanitha Ramnarain, 60. He said prior to having supper, he went outside and saw smoke billowing from his bedroom on the upper level.
“I tried to run upstairs to see what was happening, but I could not reach the top because the fire was intense. I got my family out safely, and shortly thereafter, the roof caved in.”