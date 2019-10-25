Fire damages family home









The Ramkussias’ gutted home. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA) DURBAN - A VERULAM couple lost everything they owned, even the groceries they bought for a memorial ceremony, after a fire gutted their home in Oaklands on Saturday afternoon. Mahandra Ramkussia, 52, and his wife, Sushma, 42, said they struggled financially, but every month they purchased a few extra groceries for his dad’s one-year death ceremony next month. “But we watched it all go up in flames,” said Ramkussia, a cutter at a clothing factory.

Living with the couple in the free-standing double-storey home was Mahandra’s mother, Leelawathie Badri, 80, and his mother-in-law, Vanitha Ramnarain, 60. He said prior to having supper, he went outside and saw smoke billowing from his bedroom on the upper level. “I tried to run upstairs to see what was happening, but I could not reach the top because the fire was intense. I got my family out safely, and shortly thereafter, the roof caved in.”



Sushma said she watched helplessly as her home burned.

“Our clothes, personal documents, money, and every, little thing we owned, was gone.”



Ramkussia said firefighters put out the flames before it spread to the lower level.



The family is unable to stay on the property and are now living with his sister in Everest Heights in Verulam.



He said they intended to claim from their insurance for the structural damage, but the home’s contents were not insured.



“We are still paying our bond, which includes insurance, but we could not afford to pay extra for the household contents. To lose one’s home, no matter how big or small, is heartbreaking. Our whole world came crumbling down with the roof, but we hope to rebuild, as this is our family home.”



He said they would still go ahead with his dad’s memorial ceremony, and that he was unsure what caused the fire.

Jay Kanniappen, the divisional commander at the uMhlanga Fire Department, said they suspected the cause of the fire to be an electrical fault.



“When we arrived at the scene, the fire had breached the roof and the bedroom was alight. The fire spread to a second room. However, we managed to cut the spread. There was smoke damage to the entire building and its contents were gutted.”