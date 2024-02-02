Fire ravages home: My Bible was burnt

Three days before Steven Govender’s wood-and-iron home was allegedly set alight and burnt to the ground, he had just extended it to make a bedroom for himself. Govender, 58, of Westcliff, was living in the makeshift home, erected next to a block of flats, for the past five years.

He said due to there not being enough space in his family’s flat, which consisted of two bedrooms, he decided to build his own “home”. “There were already nine people living in one space. It was overcrowded and I needed somewhere to stay, but I only work casual jobs and cannot afford to pay a rent. I completed building the room using timber, which members of my church gave me. I was so happy as I only had one small room and could barely move around. “But now, I have to stay with my niece and her family as I have no other place until I am able to rebuild my home. I lost everything that I had worked so hard over years to buy. I was left with just the clothes on my back and my bag,” he said.

Govender, a casual worker at a plastic factory in Pinetown, said on the day of the incident, he left for work at about 4.45pm. “At about 10pm, I received a call from a member from my church telling me that there was a fire at my home. I contacted my niece, who told me that my home had been burnt. I could not do anything as there was no transport at that time to get there. “When I got home the next morning, I cried as everything I owned and worked so hard to buy, my furniture, appliances and tools, which I used to make plaques with Bible scriptures and motivations was destroyed. I used to make plaques to earn an income. My Bible, in which I kept some money in, was also completely burnt.”

Nasreen Latiff, his niece, said at about 9pm she had been sitting in the lounge when she smelt smoke. “I didn’t think much at first as people usually start a fire for cooking or boiling water. However, a few minutes later, I received a call from my neighbour that my uncle’s home was on fire.” Govender said he was appealing for any assistance to rebuild his home and life.

“I need to get back on my feet. I am thankful to all those that have supported me throughout this difficult time and my God, who kept me safe from being in my home when the fire happened,” he said. Colonel Robert Netshiunda, a provincial police spokesperson, said Chatsworth police were investigating a case of arson. “The cause of the fire is unknown.”