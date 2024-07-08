Fish and Prawn Breyani recipe

You will need: 2 cups raw rice

salt water Method

Wash the rice until the water runs clear. Add water until the pot is filled halfway. Add salt and boil until cooked. Keep topping up with water. Also: 6 potatoes, peeled and cut into wedges

3 onions, sliced egg yellow powder or colour salt

oil Method

Heat the oil. Mix the potatoes with the salt and egg yellow. Fry until the potatoes are soft and crispy. Heat the oil until high and fry the onions until golden. Ingredients: 1 1/2 cup lentils (I normally buy the canned ones)

1.2kg fresh sliced fish 800g cleaned prawns (I keep the shell on) 2 onions, sliced

8 tomatoes, processed 6 green chillies 3 curry leaves

6 cloves garlic, sliced 4 tbs seafood masala 2 tbs extra seafood masala for frying the fish

salt mint coriander

oil Method

Heat the oil. In a bowl, marinate the fish with two tablespoons of seafood masala and salt. Fry until it’s crispy. Remove and set aside. Mix the prawns in the same bowl and fry for five minutes. Remove. In the same oil, add the chillies, garlic, mint, curry leaves and onions. Fry for six minutes. Add the masala, salt and tomatoes. Cook for 15 to 20 minutes. Add the coriander and mix the prawns in.

In an ovenproof pot, add layers of curry first then the fried fish and rice, lentils, fried potatoes and onions. Continue with this until you come to the last layer of rice, which you will colour with egg yellow. Place some mint leaves on the top and a few cubes of butter. Cover with foil and place in the oven for one hour at 170°C. Once out of the oven, add boiled eggs on top.