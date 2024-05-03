Fisherfolk march for access to fish off piers

Local fisherfolk have joined forces to highlight their plight of not being able to fish off the Durban piers. A march was held from the Suncoast beach promenade to the Durban Amphitheatre on Wednesday, and was organised by the South Durban Community Environmental Alliance (SDCEA) and the KZN Subsistence Fishing Forum (KZNSFF).

Fisherfolk from various different communities in KZN supported the march. Janeira Reddy, SDCEA’s oil, gas and livelihoods project officer, said KZN subsistence fisherfolk fished for their livelihoods and to put food on the table for their families. “It had been difficult to do so since they were banned by the eThekwini Municipality from accessing most of the Durban beachfront piers when the city began renovations for the soccer world cup in 2010. They were never allowed back ever since,” she said.

She said currently fisherfolk only had access to fishing at the snake park pier in Durban. John Peter Narayanasamy, chairperson of the KZNSFF, said when the tide was out at this pier fishing was not possible. “And when the tide is in, the water crashes over the pier, posing a threat to one’s safety. It also drenches the fisherfolk and washes away their belongings,” he said.

He added that pier fishing allowed fisherfolk to cast their lines into deeper waters beyond the back line, enabling a variety of fish to be caught. “This gives fisherfolk an opportunity to catch fish rather than leave empty handed. We are aware of the presence of bathers and surfers, who also use this part of the ocean and we respect that,” he added. According to Narayanasamy, at night there are security guards at piers to prevent any fisherfolk from gaining access.