Five life sentences for Phoenix father who killed his family by setting their home alight

The Durban High Court has sentenced Kista Chetty to five life sentences for the murders of his wife, three children and nephew. In November 2021, after an argument with his wife, Elisha Naidoo, 39, he set their one-bedroom flat in Whetstone, Phoenix, alight.

Naidoo, their daughter Jadene, 13, son Jordan, 8, Aldrin Chetty, 4, and nephew Liam Naidoo, 8, all burnt to death. Jaidene was a grade 7 pupil and Jordan was in grade 2 at Highstone Primary School. Six other family members including Chetty's two other daughters, escaped unharmed.

Chetty, who sustained burn wounds, fled the scene. He was found later that day at a relative's home in Phoenix and was admitted to the hospital for treatment. Police subsequently arrested him and he was charged with five counts of murder, six counts of attempted murder and arson. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and claimed he intended on setting himself alight.

In September, Judge Carol Sibiya found him guilty of premeditated murder, six attempted murders and arson. On Wednesday, during sentencing prosecutor Krishan Shah told the court that Chetty had not shown any remorse for the killings but regret for his current circumstances. Taking the stand, Chetty told the court they should consider his personal circumstances - that he still had two surviving children that needed him.