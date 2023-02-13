For the love of youth and culture

Visiting South Indian DJing couple, Deepika and Navs, will perform at a Valentine's Day Dance Party 2.0 at Cuba Lounge BLK at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. They will headline an event hosted by WoodMark Events SA, which recently launched its South African division. The company aims to promote the South Indian culture among the country’s youth.

Sagie Naidoo and Reagan Moodley are local entrepreneurs who head up WoodMark Events SA. Naidoo said their vision was to ignite a love of South Indian culture within the youth through music and dance. “We see a genuine disconnect among our youth when it comes to culture and this seems to be across most religious and cultural groups. But we feel it is more prevalent among the South Indian youth.

“We believe this is because there is more exposure to North Indian music and other international genres. Right now you find the youth even listening to foreign music like K-pop (Korean Pop) and so on. These are languages that they don't understand but they are prepared to follow it. “So we want to change that by exposing them to the kind of South Indian music that exists and is popular in places like Singapore, Malaysia, Chennai and other parts of the world. This is where South Indian music is second to none in terms of quality and quantity.” Naidoo said he and Moodley had no history in the entertainment business.

“We are doing this purely for the love of music. Reagan and I have travelled the world going to various concerts. We've been to live concerts in Kuala Lumpur, Sydney and Melbourne. Reagan has been to live concerts in Chennai and elsewhere in India for artists who are closely associated with Woodmark Events.” He said Deepika was Chennai’s No 1 female DJ with a following in London, Dubai and Singapore. “She broke into this area of entertainment, which is normally dominated by men. So she has overturned that stereotype by proving her metal and she has done exceptionally well. Deepika and Navs are married and have travelled the world with their unique and popular South Indian sounds.”

Naidoo said they partnered with Southside FM on their ‘Southside Dance Party’ in December to bring DJ Jay the Mayor, one of Malaysia’s top DJs, to perform in South Africa. “The success of this event and the overwhelming response to DJ Jay’s performance left us with little doubt that there was an opportunity and desire for this type of music. It will contribute to galvanising the younger South Indian generation and instilling in them a pride in their origin and existence. This prompted us to create and plan for the next event.” The Valentine’s Dance Party 2.0 on February 14 will also feature Thiara Naidoo, the 18-year-old winner of The Battle of the DJs 2022, who will be playing the opening set under the stage name DJ Law T.