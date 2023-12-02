Forgive and let go when someone from the past contacts you

ARIES (March 21 – April 19) Be careful of hidden intentions and trust in your intuition. There may be a secret revealed that you are not expecting. Look for a mentor to assist you with a business venture or idea. Lucky colour: purple.

TAURUS (April 20 – May 20) There is a silver lining for you so be patient. Stay focused on the task at hand and try not to get distracted. The upcoming period may feel like a challenge to you but hang in there, the cycle is ending. A favour may be returned to you. Lucky colour: orange.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 20) Hard work and no play does not mean success. Work together in a team to make things happen and delegate in the workplace. It is a good week for finances and financial success. Read the small print on documents carefully and don’t be impulsive with your money. Lucky colour: grass green.

CANCER (June 21 – July 22) Stand up for your rights, especially at work. You may feel like you are in a corner with regards to a grievance. Be honest in your communications. Find a balance between work and play, and focus on getting some time out this week. Things are going to start getting busy for you. Lucky colour: beige.

LEO (July 23 – August 22) You may feel the urge to protect someone close to you. Remember that people are responsible for themselves and their choices. Get all the facts before you decide. Kindness is in your circle this week so accept this with grace and don’t be too proud. Lucky colour: khaki.

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22) Family is important. It’s also a good week for romance and family commitments. It is a time to celebrate and make plans. A lucky break is also in your circle of light. You don’t always have to follow the guidance given to you. Choose what will work for you and go with that. Lucky colour: white.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 22) Stand back and get a better perspective of a challenging emotional situation. Don’t jump to conclusions. Rather get all the fact to avoid an argument. Let the past be the past and focus on what is in front of you. Forgive and let go when someone from the past contacts you. Lucky colour: pink.

SCORPIO (October 23 – November 21) Focus on the task ahead and get your head around complex issues. Breathe and take a break to avoid burnout. Practise an attitude of gratitude to bring in more abundance. You need to have faith in someone you care about. Remember that people can change. Lucky colour: turquoise.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 – December 21) Speak your mind but do this with kind words. Watch your patience levels this week as you might feel tested. Try not to over control a situation and rather delegate or work on what you can manage or what is important. A loved one from spirit is leaving you signs so look out for these. Lucky colour: brown.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19) Be discerning about the company you keep because not all is as it seems. Forgive and walk away from a hurtful conversation. Let go of people who do not match your vibration. Look for the positives in your life to bring in more joy. Lucky colour: yellow.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18) You may need the support of family this week so keep this in mind. Don’t be too proud to ask for help if you need it. Emotions are running high. Get some rest and make time for fun. Watch out for signs of burnout and prevent this early. Lucky colour: lilac.