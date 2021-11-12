Four men accused of killing Clairwood bodybuilder lose bid to have charges dropped

Durban: Four men accused of killing a Clairwood businessman and bodybuilder in 2018 have lost their bid to have the charges against them dropped. Sanjay Juggernath, 34, was shot and killed on December 22, 2018, at the corner of Ganesh and Flower roads in Clairwood.

Bilal Shaik, 43, Alistair Govender, 36, Brandon Armugan, 30, and Leon Veerasamy, 30, were arrested and charged with murder. According to the post-mortem report, Juggernath died of multiple gunshot wounds. He was shot 12 times. At the start of the trial earlier this year in the Durban Regional Court, the State, represented by prosecutor Sandiso Ngonyama, alleged that the killing was premeditated. However, all four accused pleaded not guilty.

In their plea statements, they denied that they had unlawfully or intentionally killed or contributed to Juggernath’s death. Shaik also said that he had acted in self-defence. Following evidence from numerous state witnesses, the state closed its case last month. Last Tuesday, the accused, who is represented by advocate Willie Lombard, made a Section 174 application to have the charges against them discharged. Under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Act, an accused has a right to a discharge should there be no evidence against him. In his submissions to the court, Lombard said there was no credible evidence that was presented by the state. He said there were contradictions in the evidence of several state witnesses, including two eye-witnesses.

Lombard said while one of the eye-witnesses testified that the accused had first sworn and used vulgar language on Juggernath, another eye-witness testified that the accused had just started shooting. “The only value of the evidence from these witnesses was that there was a shooting going on. There are many contradictions in the evidence. At all material times, these two witnesses' evidence was as if it was of two different incidents." Lombard said from the onset all four accused did not mislead the court. He said they admitted in their plea statement to be on the scene and that Shaik had also, from the onset, said he acted in self-defence.

“All four of the accused were all shot during this time. There were five bullets fired from the deceased’s firearm,” he said. Lombard said the state did not disapprove of the accused plea statements. “It is submitted that there is no credible evidence on record on which the court can find that the state’s witness's evidence reached the required threshold upon which a court, acting carefully, may convict, for the accused to be placed on their defence.”

Ngonyama, however, said the state had proved that the accused acted in common purpose by way of association. He said that there was an initial conflict between Govender and Juggernath. The accused, because of that, arrived with friends. “At this stage, the credibility of the state witnesses who have testified cannot be questioned. They testified based on what they witnessed. The state believes it has proven its case, and the court should accept the evidence of the State,” he said. In handing down his ruling on Thursday, Magistrate BH Visagie said it was not unusual that the witnesses' evidence was not identical, as it was a moving scene.

“The witnesses made observations from different angles. The court is not persuaded that the evidence was of such poor quality that it cannot be considered.” Visagie said that it was important for the court to take into consideration that in their plea statements Shaik and Govender had attested to being in possession of a firearm. He said, in respect of acting in common purpose, Govender, in his plea statement, said he was involved in an altercation with the Juggernath and thereafter travelled in one vehicle with his co-accused, as the driver of the vehicle.