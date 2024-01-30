Four residents from Phoenix who participated in the protest over the ongoing water outages in the area were arrested on Monday. Attorneys representing the accused confirmed they were charged with public violence and inciting public violence.

They are expected to appear in court soon. After weeks of having water cuts, the organisation Voice of Phoenix (VOP) and other ratepayer and civic organisations in the community planned a protest. Residents blocked off entrance and exit points into the area and held placard demonstrations highlighting their plight.

In addition, VOP sent a memorandum to the eThekwini Municipality, seeking answers and interventions to the problem. Some of the issues they want addressed are the water outages, high utility bills, and regular water-meter readings to be undertaken. The organisation gave the municipality seven days to respond.

During the protest near the Phoenix Highway, residents were allegedly tear-gassed and shot at with rubber bullets by police. Pastor Mervyn Reddy, from VOP, said the protest was a peaceful demonstration to shed light on the water cuts experienced by the community. “I can confirm that four residents have been arrested for public violence. They are due to appear in court soon.”