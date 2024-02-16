AFTER a serious motorbike accident four years ago, Lushen Chetty, a parrot enthusiast, found solace with his feathered-friend. However, not wanting to keep him confined to a cage or clip his wings, he decided to learn about free flying.

Free flying refers to pet parrots being trained to fly outdoors without physical restraints, and return to their handler upon command. Chetty, 33, of Durban North, has now extended his passion, for allowing his parrots to be free flyers, to helping other owners to train their beloved pets. He said through social media, he educated people about free flying parrots, as well as offered specialised private parrot training; providing tailored guidance on training techniques.

“The aim is to advocate for free flying in Durban; redefining parrot ownership by allowing birds the freedom to fly safely outdoors.” Chetty, who owns seven parrots, including five Sun Conures, an Illiger Macaw, and an Indian Ringneck, said he had loved birds from a young age. “I grew up in a family that loved birds, especially parrots. My grandfather had a 38-year-old African Grey, which my mother inherited when he passed away.

“In school, I got my first bird, an Indian Ringneck. I didn’t know much about birds at the time but I didn’t want to clip her wings. She would fly freely around the house, sleep on my bed and wake me up for school. However, due to age, she passed away." Chetty said he decided to get another Indian Ringneck after a motorbike accident in 2020. “I spent about seven months in hospital and had to learn to walk again. It was a difficult time. I always loved birds and they brought me joy, so I decided to get another one. I also decided that I wanted to give it freedom and be able to enjoy the outdoors with me. So began my journey in learning about free flying.

“My desire to learn more intensified after watching online videos of parrots flying freely. Determined to replicate this experience with my own birds, I enrolled in the Gone Free Flying course, a rigorous programme designed to teach the principles of operant conditioning and positive reinforcement in parrot training. “Through this course, I gained a comprehensive understanding of avian behaviour and effective training techniques, supported by ongoing mentorship and practical experience. “Over the years, I accumulated further experience and once a hobby, it turned into a profession where I started training other birds and giving personalised in-person consultations."

Chetty said he was, however, unable to train his Indian Ringneck as it was considered an invasive species. “There are a lot of wild Indian Ringnecks in Durban, which are considered an invasive species. You need a permit to take it outside but I didn't want to take any risks of being given a fine or my bird being taken away. However, he is free-flight trained. “My mentor, who lives abroad, suggested I get a Sun Conure, an absolutely beautiful bird. I began training him and within a short time, he had his first successful free flight outdoors.

“I decided to get more parrots to create a flock dynamic. Thereafter, every time I got another parrot, I trained it. Further to this, free flight serves as a comprehensive form of enrichment for parrots, addressing their physical, mental and emotional needs." He added that whether it be taking his parrots outdoors or training others, it was his escape. “It is an amazing feeling to watch them enjoy the freedom; spreading their wings and flying into the sky, sitting in the trees, and enjoying the outdoors. I can also take them out with me and not be afraid that they will get lost, or not know what to do in a situation. One of my parrots encountered a hawk, which is a predatory bird. It was able to use its flight skills and instincts to evade the hawk and return safely to me.

“It also brings me joy when (other) owners get to experience the same feeling of excitement I do when their pets take to the sky and return safely to them. As they say, 'it’s not work if you love what you do'. It’s truly a passion." Chetty, who is also the founder of Parrot Nutrition, said he also offered nutritional support to owners. “This venture is dedicated to providing fresh produce tailored to meet the dietary needs of parrots. It is focused on promoting a holistic approach to parrot feeding, emphasising variety and species-specific nutrition."