From SA to China, Noeline creates positive change

Noeline Rajbally, a Mrs SA first runner-up last year, soared to new heights when she made the top 20 of the Mrs Globe - two weeks after completing radiation therapy. Rajbally received the news of her breast cancer diagnosis shortly before the finale of the Mrs SA pageant last November. However, this news did not deter her from representing South Africa at the Mrs Globe in Hainan, China, this week.

Rajbally made it to the top 20 and in addition, won two awards - The Motivator of the Year and Mountain Top Award. Rajbally, who is currently in Hong Kong, said: “For me, the Mrs Globe pageant wasn’t just about showing external beauty. It was an opportunity to celebrate inner strength, resilience and the ability to inspire others. As a woman, wife and mother, I wanted to show that beauty is multidimensional and it radiates from within.” She said she faced challenges during her journey in the pageant.

“Balancing family responsibilities and going through radiation therapy as part of my cancer treatment, while simultaneously engaging in rigorous preparation for the pageant was demanding. However, I embraced each challenge as an opportunity for growth. "With unwavering support from my loved ones and a resilient mindset, I navigated through obstacles, learning and evolving every step of the way." Her message to women was simple yet profound.