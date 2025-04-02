Gauteng couple sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of 93-year-old man

A Gauteng couple, who robbed and beat a 93-year-old man to death, were recently sentenced to life imprisonment in the South Gauteng High Court. Pranavan Moodley, 32, and his wife, Samantha, 34, were arrested and charged for the murder and robbery of Yetsee Chan at his home in Edenvale.

They were each sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder. Moodley was also sentenced to 15 years for robbery with aggravating circumstances, while Samantha was handed a 12 year sentence. Phindi Mjonondwane, spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority in Johannesburg, said Sergeant Madimetja Maluleke of the Ekurhuleni North Trio Task Team received a call from the complainant reporting the incident on September 23, 2020. “The complainant left his father at home to go to the bank around 10.30am, leaving the gate open. Upon returning at around 11.45am, he found his father severely injured and tied up in the passage. The complainant immediately called their family doctor and paramedics.”

Mjonondwane said Chan was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly after arrival. “An autopsy revealed the cause of death to be severe head and cervical spine injuries, sustained during a violent assault. Further investigation by the police led them to a pawn shop in Benoni, where the stolen items from the house were recovered, linking them to the accused.” Mjonondwane said during the trial, senior State advocate Maro Papachristoforou presented circumstantial evidence in court, including CCTV footage, to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt.