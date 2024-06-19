Get ready for 10th International Yoga Day

Preparations are under way to host the 10th International Yoga Day programme on June 22 at the Durban Amphitheatre. The event, which drew more than 2 500 participants last year, is hosted by the Sivananda World Peace Foundation led by Prince lshwar Ramlutchman Mabheka Zulu with the support of volunteers and yoga tutors.

At this year’s event, experts will present the yoga demonstration. There will also be music, dance and talks highlighting the benefits of yoga. “Motivated by lndia’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, the United Nations declared a global theme day to promote and highlight the holistic nature of yoga,” said Mabheka Zulu. Yoga was recognised by the UN as an official promotion of global health, harmony and peace, he added. The foundation has additionally focused on yoga for women empowerment for the upcoming celebration, highlighting the transformative power of yoga in fostering strength, resilience and balance.

“Yoga has been a source of empowerment for countless women, providing them with the tools to enhance physical health, mental clarity, and emotional stability. As we celebrate this special day, we honour the role of yoga in uplifting women and promoting gender equality." Mabheka Zulu said the official celebration was June 21 each year but they opted to host the event on June 22, a Saturday, which was convenient for more people to attend. “We are deeply encouraged with the support from the government, including the Deputy Minister of Health, Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube, communities and the religious and business sectors."