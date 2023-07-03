Giving animals a voice

FROM her childhood years, Reshani Garib has had a natural affinity and love for animals, particularly strays. “From the time I was little, I felt a connection towards animals. Something in me told me that I needed to be a voice to the voiceless. The helpless and desperate face of a stray animal influenced me to lead a passionate life about helping them,” said Garib.

Today Garib, 41, of Phoenix, is known as the voice of animals in Phoenix. She and her husband, Adil Garib, have built a lifestyle around this activism. She was recently acknowledged for this when she received an Influential Woman of the Year Award from Big M Productions. “My husband is a radio personality on Phoenix FM and he is also involved in rescues with me. We share an undying love and care for animals,” said Garib.

“Turning a blind eye to animal abuse is as good as being the abuser. You don’t have to take the law onto your own hands. You can report abuse anonymously to the SPCA and even if you give your information to them, it is confidential.” A kitten which Garib rescued. She took him for medical treatment. He is seen being nebulised at the animal hospital. Six months later, she adopted him. Garib started Animal Voice, a movement to support abused animals. “This is not an organisation. Animal Voice defines who I am. I do not receive funding or donations. I rescue animals using my earnings and with my husband’s help. I feed animals in the townships, help get them medical treatment and whenever it goes above my budget, I hand them over to other organisations that get donations.

“There are owners that simply love their pets but cannot provide for them because of poverty. Some of these owners don’t have food for themselves or their children. In cases like this, I also make food hampers for the owners.” Her work is not always easy. In one incident, Garib was bitten by a cat while trying to safely trap her and take her for treatment. The cat had stage 4 cancer. The kitten that Garib rescued, now healthier and happier. “I ended up in hospital for treatment (after the attack) but I never gave up. I trapped this furbaby and got her treated.”

She said work could be depressing at times. “I feed strays daily. These furbabies wait for me feed them. I arrange with other rescue organisations to safely trap, sterilise and release them into their colonies. At the moment, I am trying to trap a feral baby, who needs medical treatment.” Garib said animal abuse was not just physical.

“Emotional and physical abuse, trauma, torture, the list can go on. I have dealt with all of these. People often take out their personal rage on their pets. Adults who have not had a fulfilling childhood tend to abuse animals as a form of satisfaction. And remember, dog fighting is illegal and should be reported immediately to the SPCA. “People also abandon their animals, which causes these pets emotional trauma. They get depressed and stop eating and sometimes become sick. Don’t treat animal abuse lightly. Treat all animals with love and care as you would treat a child, and have patience with them. You will see the beauty of being in their presence.” She suggested the following habits that anyone could adopt to help animals: adopting/fostering, volunteering, supporting animal welfare organisations, reducing animal product use, and advocating for animal rights.