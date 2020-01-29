Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has ordered an investigation after a Grade R pupil was burnt at Andrew Zondo Primary School in Illovo North. The fire was apparently started in order to burn refuse on the school premises.
According to department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa preliminary reports indicate that the 5-year-old pupil left the classroom to visit the toilet.
"He took longer to return and then teachers heard screams from outside and found that that the pupil had been burnt on his hand."
Mthethwa said the child was still in the care of doctors and that the department was awaiting feedback on his condition.
Mshengu added: “We suspect that there was gross negligence in this matter and we have instituted an investigation so that we establish what exactly happened