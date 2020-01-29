Grade R pupil burnt on school premises









Picture: Pixabay Durban - KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu has ordered an investigation after a Grade R pupil was burnt at Andrew Zondo Primary School in Illovo North. The fire was apparently started in order to burn refuse on the school premises. According to department spokesperson Kwazi Mthethwa preliminary reports indicate that the 5-year-old pupil left the classroom to visit the toilet. "He took longer to return and then teachers heard screams from outside and found that that the pupil had been burnt on his hand." Mthethwa said the child was still in the care of doctors and that the department was awaiting feedback on his condition. Mshengu added: “We suspect that there was gross negligence in this matter and we have instituted an investigation so that we establish what exactly happened

"The reports that the school just sent the child to the clinic without informing the family are also disturbing. Once we have concluded our investigation, we are going to liaise with the family and public accordingly."

Almost a year ago, four children at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark were killed and 23 injured when a walkway connecting the admin block to classes collapsed at the Vaal school. At the time the Gauteng Education Department closed the school to allow the Labour department to conduct a structural assessment.

In July last year a 10-year-old boy died after a gum-tree branch fell on him at the Lusikisiki Village Junior Secondary School in the Easter Cape. Asenathi Gani was airlifted to hospital but later died from head injuries. The other pupil's badly injured middle finger had to be amputated.

