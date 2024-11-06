Grosvenor Boys’ High School pupils reflect on the NSC exams

TODAY marks day 12 of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams. Pupils at Grosvenor Boys’ High School on the Bluff sat for geography paper 1 and computer application technology (CAT) paper 2 on Tuesday.

They described the papers as “good” but “challenging”. On Friday, matric pupils wrote maths and maths literacy paper 1 and on Monday, math paper 2. Vishesh Rampersad, 17, said he found certain parts of the geography paper challenging.

“I do pure maths and those papers were the hardest so far. I am glad to be done with it.” He said he felt confident that he had done well in the business studies paper. “I am happy the exams are coming to an end and next year, I want to study accounting at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN).”

Caleb Naicker, 17, said: “I had a few challenges but overall, the geography paper was fine.” Naicker described the maths literacy paper as “not bad”. “I am glad the maths papers are over,” he said.

He also said the business study paper was good but he felt anxious about writing life science. Caleb said that while he was happy the exams were almost over, it also felt surreal to be at the end of his schooling career. He plans on studying Bcom law at Varsity College.

Mhlongo Lathitha, 17, said: “The geography paper was easy. I only had challenges with section A. Maths paper 1 was challenging paper but paper 2 was a breeze.” He said he was worried about English paper 1 but confident about isiZulu and geography as he usually excelled in these subjects. “I am happy to be almost done but scared to see my final results. Next year, I want to study accounting at UKZN or the University of Johannesburg.”

Olwami Ximba, 18, said: “The geography paper was challenging for me but there were some easy parts.” Ximba said that maths literacy paper 1 was a bit easy but paper 2 was challenging. He was stressed about life science that was coming up.

“Next year I want to study accounting or taxation at UKZN or the Durban University of Technology.” Today (Wednesday) pupils wrote IT paper 2. Tomorrow is history paper 2 in session one and consumer studies or hospitality studies in session 2; and on Friday is physical science paper 1. The final NSC paper will be Afrikaans paper 2 on November 25.