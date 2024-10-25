Gulab jamun

Bring all the syrup ingredients to a boil and simmer until it starts to thicken. The syrup should be light and not too thick.

In a large mixing bowl, add the sifted flour, semolina, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. Mix it. Rub the margarine into the flour mixture. It should resemble a sand-like texture.

Pour in the coconut condensed milk and use a spoon to bring the dough together.

If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour or if it's too dry, add more condensed milk.