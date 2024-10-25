Gulab jamun

1 1/2 cups (250ml + 125ml) cake wheat flour
2 tbs (30ml) semolina
1 tsp (5ml) baking powder
1/4 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1/2 tsp nutmeg powder
1/4 tsp cardamom powder
1 tbs (15ml) Flora Plant Spread (Flora vegan)
200ml vegan coconut condensed milk
oil for deep frying
1 cup (250ml) desiccated coconut
Simple syrup
2 cups (500ml) water
2 cups (500ml) sugar
a Few drops rose water or essence
Bring all the syrup ingredients to a boil and simmer until it starts to thicken. The syrup should be light and not too thick.
In a large mixing bowl, add the sifted flour, semolina, baking powder, baking soda, nutmeg powder and cardamom powder. Mix it. Rub the margarine into the flour mixture. It should resemble a sand-like texture.
Pour in the coconut condensed milk and use a spoon to bring the dough together.
If the dough is too sticky, add a little more flour or if it's too dry, add more condensed milk.
Then knead the dough. Divide the dough in small balls, then shape into finger length pieces, tapering them at the ends. Deep fry until golden brown on low to medium heat.
When cooked, allow to cool and drain on a paper towel. When the jamuns have cooled, dip them in the hot syrup. If you don’t want the syrup to soak through, dip them in cold syrup.
Allow them to soak for at least 11 to 20 seconds. Remove and drain on a wire rack. Allow to cool before storing in an airtight container