Gun salesman accused of killing PMB cop in alleged road rage attack appears in court

THE man accused of killing a Pietermaritzburg police officer in an alleged road rage attack will remain behind bars. Asad Haniff Ramjan made a brief appearance in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court yesterday.

The 29-year-old, an employee at a gun shop in Pietermaritzburg, allegedly shot Constable Thabani Gwala during an altercation. The incident occurred on Oribi Road, Pietermaritzburg, on November 13. Constable Gwala, 35, of KwaSwayimane, was a member of the Public Order Policing Unit based at the Alexandra Police Station.

He sustained multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene. Ramjan was arrested at the scene. He was thereafter charged with murder. During the bail application, the State opposed his bail due to the safety of witnesses and his safety. According to a police source, it had been alleged that Gwala, who was off-duty at the time, was travelling in a VW Polo and Ramjan in a Toyota Run-X when the alleged incident happened.