Gunmen fire at friends travelling to wedding and man driving to work on the N2 near the Tongaat and Mandeni toll plazas

A man on his way to work and a group of friends travelling to a wedding are lucky to be alive after gunmen opened fire on them, in two separate incidents on the N2 near the Tongaat and Mandeni toll plazas.
Ashin Nundlall was a few metres from the Tongaat toll when he came under fire. He heard a loud bang and the driver’s side window shattered.
“At first I thought I was in an accident but as I looked to the side, I spotted a white VW Polo with two men inside right next to me. The passenger had a gun and he was pointing it in my direction.”
He said he was shocked and confused and did not know what to do.
In the second incident, a group of friends travelling to a wedding in Ponta do Ouro, in Mozambique, also came under fire during an attempted hijacking near the Mandeni toll plaza.
Dawn Govender recalled how she prayed and another passenger sprinkled holy water around herself as the gunmen opened fire on their kombi.
“We honestly believed we were going to be killed. By this time some of us were just praying aloud. One of the ladies who had some holy water, began sprinkling it in the kombi and praying for our lives to be spared... The more I talk about what happened, the more unreal it seems."
