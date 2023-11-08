Gunmen fire at friends travelling to wedding and man driving to work on the N2 near the Tongaat and Mandeni toll plazas

A man on his way to work and a group of friends travelling to a wedding are lucky to be alive after gunmen opened fire on them, in two separate incidents on the N2 near the Tongaat and Mandeni toll plazas. Ashin Nundlall was a few metres from the Tongaat toll when he came under fire. He heard a loud bang and the driver’s side window shattered.

“At first I thought I was in an accident but as I looked to the side, I spotted a white VW Polo with two men inside right next to me. The passenger had a gun and he was pointing it in my direction.” He said he was shocked and confused and did not know what to do. In the second incident, a group of friends travelling to a wedding in Ponta do Ouro, in Mozambique, also came under fire during an attempted hijacking near the Mandeni toll plaza.