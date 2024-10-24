Halifax Walmart employee “baked to death” in walk-in oven

Gurismran Kaur, 19, was working alongside her mother at the store in Nova Scotia on Saturday evening when she met the horrific fate reported the Dailymail.co.uk.

Her mother regularly checked up on the teenager when they worked together. She became concerned when she could not find her and ended up finding her daughter's "charred remains" inside the bakery oven when another staff member noticed "leakage" coming from the area.

NBCnews.com reported that Kaur and her mother are originally from India and that the Maritime Sikh Society are trying to get her dad and brother to Canada. Thus far, more than $75 000 Canadian dollars was raised to benefit the family.

It's unclear how Gursimran became trapped in the oven, which could not be locked from the outside, said CBC News.