Hawks team honoured with provincial excellence award for crime-fighting

Durban metro police officers, who are part of the Hawks Tracking and Tracing team and were instrumental in successfully investigating several high profile cases, received the Provincial Commissioner’s Special Award for Excellence. The six-member team, headed by Lieutenant-Colonel Rosh Prem, were awarded for displaying exceptional service and bravery in often dangerous circumstances.

The award was presented at the South African Police Provincial Service Excellence Awards at the Durban ICC on Friday. “They were instrumental in arresting and winning gun battles in several high profile and extremely dangerous cases," said Colonel Booysie Zungu, spokesperson for metro police. "These members have gone above and beyond in their duty to protect and serve our communities, reducing the murder rate in the province. The officers were honoured with a standing ovation."

He added: “Their hard work has been vital in lowering the high rates of crime as well as successfully handling high-risk cases like cash-in-transit heists. We congratulate them and appreciate their efforts that led to the neutralisation and apprehension of dangerous suspects wanted for serious and violent crimes across the province." He said the Metro Police Special Task Team would remain committed and dedicated towards reducing serious and violent crimes in the city and province. “We are encouraged and grateful for the continued support and understanding we receive from the KZN provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Durban Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Sibonelo Mchunu.

"Members from the Metro Police Special Operations Directorate together with the Hawks and other critical role players will take the fight to the criminals without hesitation and remain focused and steadfast in order to achieve their objectives." The successes of the Hawks Tracking and Tracing team in recent weeks: Constable Minenhle Makhaye, 27, was arrested for theft of Shaida Ramsamy's bank card. She was hijacked in Malvern. Ramsamy’s daughter, Zarah, 11, was knocked and killed during the hijacking when she hid under her mother’s car.

Khalid Haroon, 58, and Sirajbhai Isiyailbhai Patel, 56, were arrested for operating an illegal immigration office in Greyville. They were allegedly illegally marrying South African women to foreign nationals. Anthony Gounden (Thatu), a gang boss from the Thatu gang in Verulam, was arrested after he severely assaulted a Verulam metro police officer. SAPS officer, Constable Sherwin Chetty, who allegedly belonged to Gounden’s gang, was arrested for transporting drugs. Members of the West Gang opened fire on SAPS members and their vehicles while they were conducting investigations and processing crime scenes. Two members of the gang were shot dead after a shootout with police in Inanda.