Healing Heart shows widows love

THE Healing Heart’s Widows Association in Phoenix has had a busy few weeks. Support groups, health and wellness days, a cook-off and a pamper day, are a few of the events that were held with the intention of empowering and caring for widows from the area.

The association was established in August last year, and as it approaches its first anniversary, Katija Nabi, its chairperson, said they were more motivated to expand to reach more widows. “I am a community activist. Over the year, a number of community members have been left devastated after being widowed. It often resulted in widows facing endless challenges like financial hardship. For many widows, losing a spouse often means losing your basic rights, your voice, the income you no longer have, or the ability to make provision for. “On top of the grief, the financial burden can be overwhelming as the majority of them are now left with bills and debt to pay, and they often cannot get support from their children. They are left to fend for themselves,” she said.

A health and wellness event held by the Healing Heart’s Widows Association in Stanmore. In addition to free blood sugar and blood pressure testing, FOSA also conducted motivational talks to raise awareness around diabetes. Picture: Supplied Nabi said widows were among the most valuable members of families and communities. “Yet, their potential and contributions are often overlooked. So the organisation was started in response to witnessing the discrimination and marginalisation of widows in this manner. “Our programmes are designed to focus on improving personal growth to providing support, counselling and skills development. We do this at our branches in Phoenix: at Whetstone, Caneside, Sastri Park, Sunford, Stanmore, and Stonebridge areas.

“We have a calendar of events at each branch. Every month follows a different programme. For example, this month, we had a cook-off competition at the Caneside branch. We arranged different awareness programmes to empower them. In August, we have a Women's Day programme planned.” Nabi said her dream was to extend the association into other communities. “There has already been an interest outside of Phoenix. I would love to branch out into other communities. If there is one thing that does not distinguish between rich and poor or black and white, it's death. We may grieve differently, but when it's the loss of a spouse, it can be devastating for many to overcome that loss.”

The ladies were treated to a ‘pamper day’ in May. Picture: Supplied Nabi said they also hoped to advocate at government level. “We want government to address discriminatory laws and patriarchal systems that have disadvantaged widows. We would like to work on eradicating the social stigma attached to being a widow, which can lead to harmful and violent practices against widows. We also want to advocate for government to adopt better social and economic reforms to give widows access to inherited pensions and other social protections. “We want to lobby for them to prioritise the empowerment of widows, focusing on improved access to social grants, education, healthcare and economic opportunities. These are just a few of our objectives.”

Nabi said widows need to know they are not alone. “We want to provide a platform where widows can turn to for assistance for moral support and to know they are not alone on this journey. Women are stronger than we think, braver than we believe, and more independent than we are thought to be,” she said. *For more information email [email protected]