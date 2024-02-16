Help needed to restore historic cemetery

Plans are afoot to restore the Mount Edgecombe Private Cemetery after it has fallen into a state of disrepair due to vandalism and a lack of maintenance. A visit by the POST revealed graves had been vandalised and granite tombstones stolen, the grass was overgrown and the cemetery was littered with plastic packets, bottles and papers.

There are also claims that the site had become a hide-out for criminals and a spot where people took drugs and consumed alcohol. Sadly, families are bearing the brunt of the unkempt cemetery as they are unable to access the gravesites of their loved-ones. It was run by the Mount Edgecombe Cemetery Trust until 16 years ago, when the Phoenix Trust, run by Segai Kiston, was hired to be the cemetery’s managing agent.

Rani Kiston said her husband had stepped down from his position as managing agent of the cemetery a few years ago due to ill health. Since then, the cemetery has not been regularly maintained. Now, the newly formed Mount Edgecombe Cemetery Committee, spearheaded by Patchie Naidoo is trying to restore the cemetery. Naidoo said the cemetery was built in 1818 for the then sugar mill workers and their families.

“It was first owned under Natal Estates Limited and then Tongaat Hulett took over. In 1994 the sugar mill in the area closed down and the property was handed over to the Mount Edgecombe Trust. About 16 years ago they employed Kiston as the managing agent.” He said he and other community members got involved around 2019 after they found skeletal remains in the cemetery. “We have asked Kiston for a proper handover of all the financial records, burial register and banking details but we are still waiting. We have now been told that he is very ill and that is the reason he has not been maintaining the cemetery.”

Naidoo said he was trying to locate the families of those who are buried at the cemetery. “We want to find the families because some graves are not marked. Walking through the cemetery the depth of the graves does not look correct. Graves are built on a pathway. There is no gate at the entrance of the property. Granite is being stolen from the tombstones. The cemetery has also become a haven for criminals and drug users.” He said because of the lack burial space in the city they were looking at recycling graves.

“We can only do this once we find the families. It breaks our hearts to know that our forefathers are being treated with no respect. Where is the dignity? We are appealing to the community to come forward and help with donations so we can clean up the cemetery and restore it.” Raven Kisten, who is also a member of the newly formed committee, said his father was buried at the cemetery. “I feel horrible knowing that my father’s resting place is being treated in this manner. Some of the graves are even lost in the bushes. I am just hoping that we can get the support from the community to restore the cemetery.”