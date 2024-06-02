Historic Tongaat Mill appointment: Sinthi Naidoo appointed as first female GM

INSPIRED by her forefathers and father who made an indelible mark in the sugar industry, Sinthi Rama Naidoo is following in the same footsteps. She was recently appointed as the general manager of the 114 year old Tongaat Hulett Maidstone Sugar Mill.

Naidoo, 43, of Gledhow in KwaDukuza said she was honoured by her appointment and aimed to serve and make a difference at the mill. She said she had been acting in the position since the beginning of the year until her appointed as the general manager on June 1. “Having come from humble beginnings, I was blessed to have parents who did their best, with limited resources, to open doors for me. Once I got through the door, it was up to me to keep pushing and being the best version of myself.

“Along the way I met a number of good people who helped build my career during my time working at sugar mills in Gledhow, Umfolozi, Noodsberg, Sezela and now Maidstone. I have enjoyed a 23-year career exclusively in the sugar industry,” she said. Naidoo said as the general manager her role was to ensure the smooth and safe operation of the mill. The mill produces the well-known brand, Hulett Sunsweet brown sugar for the retail market and Hulett refinery.

“The position entails providing leadership to the Maidstone mill team and ensuring that the business remains profitable, sustainable and responsible in terms of ensuring we have a positive impact in the community we operate in,” she said. Naidoo said she joined Tongaat Hulett as a production manager in 2021. “I had previously worked for another sugar company. I was keen on coming across to Tongaat to be part of the business turnaround plan. It was a three-year journey of hard work and commitment.

“The factory has been steadily improving its performance having gone from crushing around 1.2 million tons of cane in 2021 to just over 1.5 million tons of cane for the 2023 season. Currently, for the 2024 season, we are seeing even better reliability than the previous season and are optimistic to have a strong finish this year,” she said. Naidoo, who studied chemical engineering at the Durban University of Technology, said she was intrigued by the sugar industry from a young age. “One could say, I am a daughter of the sugar industry, having had great grandparents who came to this country from India to grow and harvest sugar cane. My paternal grandfather was an induna (supervisor) for a sugar cane farm in Addington near Gledhow. My maternal grandfather along with three of his sons were mill employees for the Zululand Sugar Mill near Empangeni.

“However, my father, who is now late, inspired me to get into the sugar industry. He was very passionate about the sugar mill he worked for. He worked for Gledhow sugar company as a plant operator for 42 years. He was one of those types that carried brass polish to work to shine the name tags of the equipment. He was dedicated, self-disciplined and always stood out because of the pride he had for his job. “He was so proud of me at every step of my career journey. I was also lucky enough to be awarded a bursary to pursue my studies halfway through from the sugar company that he worked for,” she said. Naidoo said her career goals were to continue building and empowering the team she leads and be number one in the industry in terms of recoveries.

“I also want to do my best in ensuring that the mill, which is 114 years old, is well maintained, so that it will remain in business for the next 100 years. Furthermore, with Tongaat Hulett in business rescue, we have had challenges but we have all worked together with the business rescue practitioners to ensure the future of the group. “On a personal level, I want to be mindful of my relationships, especially with my husband and two daughters, give them my attention and not let the pressures of the working world rob them of my time. After losing my father two years ago, I had a harsh sense of reality that time waits for no one. You have to value the time you have with your loved ones and prioritise them just as much as you would prioritise work. Time is a precious resource and we need to manage it effectively,” she said. Naidoo said her advice to others was to not let their circumstances limit your dreams.