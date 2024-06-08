Home looted after injured family taken to the clinic

“I had no idea what was going on. My family and I ran to the kitchen and took cover on the floor in fear for our lives. The windows shattered and the roof was blown off. Within minutes, the house was flooded. My father went to a window to see what was going on and it shattered. My older brother tried to help him but he was injured by the burglar guard.”

Shaik said when it was calmer, they went outside to check on the damages.

He added that his job was running a park-and-ride from the airport for people who travelled internationally. Shaik parked their cars on his property.