Horror movie with a twist

FILMMAKER and director, Arish Sirkissoon, in collaboration with producers Dr Raj Singh and Edwin Cole, released their latest film, You’re Next, at cinemas nationwide on the weekend. The horror/psychological thriller follows Detective Khumalo (played by S’bonelo Cele), who finds himself entangled in a complex case when a bloodied girl shows up at his station with an elaborate story.

In desperation, he contacts an old friend and specialist, Detective Khan (Singh), to help him come to terms with the information. Their investigation takes them down a path of murder and deceit linked to the social media world. Sirkissoon said creating horror movies with a psychological twist was a passion. “The roots of this passion can be traced back to my childhood, where my love for horror movies took hold. The way this genre evokes emotions and engages the senses have always fascinated me. It’s fair to say that I am genuinely enthralled by the genre, its hidden intricacies, and the profound impact it has on its audience. The boundless exploration of its complexities serves as a constant inspiration, driving me to create unforgettable cinematic experiences.

“The genre has an irresistible allure that captivates my heart, and I find myself deeply enamoured with it. Our films have enjoyed tremendous success on a global scale, traversing boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide. It fills me with joy to see how our work has sparked a growing demand for this genre, leaving us exhilarated for the future,” he said. The cast includes Drew Ballie as Sandra, Rahul Polton as Clint, Tamlyn Prosser as Deliliah, Dylan Swanepoel as Adam, Rakshana Singh as Detective Singh, and Sirkissoon as Xavier Knight. Sirkissoon, also known as LX Seth, said the cast were matched to their respective characters.

“In the tale, the enigmatic Sandra, brilliantly portrayed by Drew Ballie, assumes the guise of an unassuming young woman seamlessly navigating the realm of social media as an influencer. The character of Detective Khan, brought to life by Dr Singh, emerges as a formidable and devoted investigator driven by an unwavering resolve to untangle intricate cases and ensure that wrongdoers face the consequences of their actions. “In the narrative, the character Detective Khumalo, portrayed by S’bonelo Cele, embodies a multifaceted persona as a dedicated enforcer of justice. The character of Detective Singh, brought to life by Rakshana Singh, embodies a compassionate spirit that infuses the realm of crime-solving with a heartfelt touch. As a female detective, she brings a distinct perspective to the investigative team, complementing their efforts with her nurturing presence. “Portrayed as a figure shrouded in mystery, Xavier, played by myself, exudes an aura of wealth and power, dwelling within the concealed recesses of society.”

In a statement, Singh said: “What captivates me about this film is its non-conformity to typical South African movie conventions. The concepts presented are of a superior calibre, infused with a touch of brilliance.” Cole added: “Upon viewing the script and getting involved in this project, it was truly an exciting one from the start. With such a dynamic narrative as well as cast to carry it out, it ensured a pleasant process of producing all the way.” Singh and Sirkissoon have collaborated on three films so far, Tokoloshe: The Calling, The Castle and You’re Next.