“Humbled and honoured”: UKZN Medical Student receives Top National Award

THE words of renowned epidemiologist and virologist Professor Salim Abdool Karim during a talk on campus had struck a chord with final year medical student Mohamed Hoosen Suleman. An inspired Suleman instantly knew he wanted to chart his own path in the field of public medicine. Suleman, 27, of Durban, is now making waves of his own in medicine.

He was the recent recipient of the SA Top Five National Medical Students Award. It was presented to him by the Alliance of the South African Independent Practitioners Association (ASAIPA). According to a statement issued by UKZN and ASAIPA, Suleman was the sole winner from KwaZulu-Natal. ASAIPA said Suleman’s achievements and outstanding contributions to health excellence in the country have set him apart.

“His accolades, coupled with his dedication and perseverance have distinguished him as an ideal candidate for a South African Top Five National Medical Students Award. His continued passion and endless drive for academic excellence serve as an inspiration not only to his colleagues and peers but to the medical fraternity at large," said ASAIPA. But the victory, he said, was owed to his parents, Solly and Ayesha Suleman, and siblings, who have supported and guided him throughout his journey in medicine since starting out as a bachelor of pharmacy student in 2015. Suleman gave special recognition to his younger sister Naeema, a fellow medical student and with whom he shares hours of professional debates with; all of which have helped mould him into an academically-gifted mind.

“I consider it a blessing to have found myself in medicine," said Suleman. "To serve in this field and help people who are suffering is indeed a calling by the Almighty God. Just the feeling of bringing people relief is something I take pride in. “It was not always like this. I did not start out wanting to be a doctor. Initially, I considered a career in engineering, but after talking with elders and experts in the field, it was evident that for a successful career, one would have to move overseas at some point.

“I then started out as a bachelor of pharmacy student after matriculating, and later on I knew I wanted to be on the frontline; I wanted to be the first point of contact with patients. I completed the pharmacy degree in 2018 and am now in my final year as a bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery student,” said Suleman. He said he wanted to pursue a career as a cardiac surgeon and stay abreast with the latest developments in research into public health issues like HIV-Aids, TB and antimicrobial resistance. "These are top health priorities even listed by the World Health Organization."

Suleman said the topic of HIV was also the basis of an unplanned conversation with Karim after his customary talk to first year medical students at UKZN, which grew into a mentorship. “Professor Karim and his wife, Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, an infectious diseases epidemiologist, have been a source of inspiration. Professor Karim is a type of person that draws people into whatever he is saying. You want to absorb it. “The first time we met, I just wanted to introduce myself and thank him for his contributions to medicine but we ended up having a 20 minute conversation about public health concerns when it came to HIV. I think that also sparked something in me."