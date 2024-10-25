Hungarian Tart

250g vegan butter (Flora Plant Butter)
1/4 cup (60ml) vegetable oil
1/4 cup (60ml) icing sugar (increase the sugar if you like it sweeter)
1 tbs (15ml) vanilla essence
1/2 cup (125ml) maizena (cornflour)
3 level cups (250ml x 3) flour + 1 off 30ml cup
1 cup (250ml) mixed fruit jam or jam of your choice
Preheat the oven to 180C. With an electric mixer, cream the plant butter, oil, icing sugar and vanilla essence until light and fluffy.
Mix the flour and maizena together, then add a little at a time to the creamed mixture until you get a soft dough. Sometimes you may not need all the dough.
Use a square or rectangular baking tray. Line it with baking paper or spray with Spray & Cook olive oil and then spread 3/4th of the dough in the baking tray about 1cm thick.
Use a fork and make holes on the flattened dough. Spread the jam over then grate the leftover dough on top. Bake in a preheated oven at 180 C for about 30 to 45 minutes. This depends on how thick you flatten out the dough.
Slice into squares as soon as it's out of the oven. Allow to cool completely before serving.
Note:
– The oven temperatures differ. If the tart is uncooked, place it back into the oven bake until well done.