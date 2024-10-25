Hungarian Tart

1/4 cup (60ml) icing sugar (increase the sugar if you like it sweeter)

Preheat the oven to 180C. With an electric mixer, cream the plant butter, oil, icing sugar and vanilla essence until light and fluffy.

Mix the flour and maizena together, then add a little at a time to the creamed mixture until you get a soft dough. Sometimes you may not need all the dough.

Use a square or rectangular baking tray. Line it with baking paper or spray with Spray & Cook olive oil and then spread 3/4th of the dough in the baking tray about 1cm thick.