‘I have always had a close affinity with the community’- Yogas Nair returns as editor of the POST

Independent Media is delighted to announce that Yogas Nair will be taking up the reins as editor of weekly title, POST newspaper. The move comes after an in-depth restructuring at Independent Newspapers, owner of POST and other titles, that has seen the publishing house rationalise operations across the group. Nair, who was latterly New Business Development Executive at Independent Media, was the POST’s first female editor. She is overjoyed to return to her roots and what really matters – people and community and telling their stories as it is.

Of her appointment, she said: “It is akin to coming home. I have always had a close affinity with the community since my first job on a free tabloid newspaper. POST is not unfamiliar – I was the first female editor in the title’s history in 2016, and thoroughly enjoyed the role. When duties in higher management beckoned, I left overseeing and directing news for several years, but have always remained a newshound at heart.” Nair is not discounting the challenge of returning to head up a print title in a world that is becoming ever more digital. In fact, quite the contrary, Independent Media’s former press ombudsman (a role she took up in 2019), has her hand on the pulse of what is happening to media in general – at home and abroad – and what consumers are looking for in a local read. “It is true that all newspapers throughout the globe are facing circulation and economical challenges because of the onslaught of social media. However, there will always be a place for print newspapers and their online titles.

“I am determined to work with the community to re-entrench POST's position as the voice and heart of the community. It will be hard work, but I am up to the challenge, which can only bear fruit with the support of our loyal supporters.” Supporting Nair all the way, is Dr Iqbal Survé, non-executive chairman of Independent Media, who said: “Yogas joined Independent Media more than 21 years ago and has held several titles since then, many of them a first for the group, including being the first woman in the history of POST newspaper to be its editor. “Yogas is a journalist at heart but she also has the highly regarded skill of combining that with commercial ability and a heart for the people. In every role that she has championed in this group, she has excelled. I know, however, that in this heartfelt return to what she loves most, readers and the company will benefit and so I wish her much sincere gratitude for everything she has done to date and 100% support for this next chapter.”