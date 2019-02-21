Sibonelo Mkhize and his attorney Sizwe Masondo

DURBAN - SIBONELO Mkhize told the Durban High Court today that he refused to get stitches for his injuries because he had been sworn at by an official at the RK Khan Hospital. Mkhize, 37, was recalled to testify. He is charged with the murder or Sadia Sukhraj and his alleged co-accused Siyabonga Bulose.

Mkhize, who claims he was assaulted by Chatsworth residents, was taken to the area's police station just after 10am on May 28 and over an hour later detained in the cells.

He was thereafter taken for treatment after 1pm on the same day. Mkhize, however, refused to get stitches.

“The person who was attending to me, first swore at me (and) insulted me, so I refused. He wasn't treating me like a human-being, so I refused,” he told the court.

When State prosecutor Kelvin Singh asked if the person treating him was a doctor. He said it was not a doctor, but rather someone using clothes a nurse would wear.

Sadia, a Grade 4 pupil at Everest Heights Primary School, had been with her family in May last year.

Her father, Pastor Shailendra Sukhraj, had stopped at her maternal grandparent's home to drop off her then six-month-old brother Jaziel, when two armed men entered the yard and hijacked the vehicle with Sadia in it.

Since the start of the trial last week, Mkhize, 39, has maintained his innocence.

He claims he had purchased dagga and had been on his way back home, when two men had grabbed him and taken him to the scene of the hijacking where he was assaulted.

The trial continues.

