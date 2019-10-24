I will not stop until I get to the truth of my son’s killing, says Durban dad









Durban - Viren Roopnarian was looking forward to celebrating Diwali with his family at his home in Chatsworth on Sunday. However, there will be no celebration at his home. Instead, in keeping with Hindu custom, he will be preparing for his son’s 10-day ceremony. Last Monday, Roopnarain’s eldest son, Revaan, 29, of Fourways, Johannesburg, was shot and killed in mysterious circumstances. Revaan, who owned an engineering consulting company, was shot in the head. The circumstances leading to his death are unknown. But his body was found on the R552, the main road leading to and from Lanseria International Airport. His vehicle, a double cab bakkie, was found on a dirt road a kilometre away from where his body was discovered. Roopnarian, 53, a lecturer at the University of South Africa (Unisa), said his son had gone to the airport to attend a business meeting but never returned home.

“His wife, Nikasha, initially assumed he went out with friends but when her calls to him went unanswered she became worried.

“During the early hours of Tuesday morning she called to inform me about the situation. I contacted our family in Johannesburg and they began searching for him.”

Revaan Roopnarian Picture: Supplied

Roopnarian said one of his relatives, who was searching around the airport, noticed police officers and a mortuary van on the road side.

“He went up to the police seeking assistance, only to discover Revaan’s body with a gunshot wound to the head. A person who was passing by informed police that he was lying on the roadside. The only thing taken was his cellphone.”

According to Roopnarain, the shooting was not an attempted hijacking.

“There is more to what happened to him. I will not stop until I get to the truth. My son was a gem and a hard worker. He did not deserve to die this way.”

After matriculating from Apollo Secondary School in Chatsworth, Revaan studied electrical engineering at the Durban University of Technology. He completed his degree at Unisa and pursued additional studies in project management.

At 21, he left his family home in Kharwastan and relocated to Johannesburg. He married Nikasha, 28, an administrator, in December 2018.

“My son’s life was coming together nicely. He and his wife had a beautiful Hindu wedding. For their honeymoon, they toured Europe. He was excited about celebrating his first anniversary. And now, my daughter-in-law is in shock,” he said.

“We were also looking forward to celebrating Diwali with him. He and his wife were planning to come home on Friday for Diwali. His mother was preparing his favourite vegetable curries. Now, every time I think about what he went through, I feel sick.”

He is survived by his mother, Anitha, 50, and siblings Riashna, 26, and Riyan, 16.

Revaan was cremated on Friday at the Clare Estate Crematorium.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo confirmed Roopnarian was found on the side of the road with a gunshot wound to the head.

He said a case of murder was being investigated.

No arrests have been made.

