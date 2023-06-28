Imagination is your only limit for the Durban July

Young designer Minenhle Luvuno’s creation. Picture: Supplied The Gateway Theatre of Shopping hosted the Hollywoodbets Durban July (HDJ) Preview Fashion Show. The HDJ Young Design Award (YDA) 10 finalists captured the audience with their personal interpretations of this year’s theme – ‘Out of this World’. Six invited designers presented the fashion finale with showstoppers that celebrated aspirational levels of self-confidence and diversity. The top three and ultimate YDA winner will be announced at Greyville on Saturday. Picture: Gateway Theatre of Shopping Play around with neon pinks and limes. Be inspired by the world, the universe, the stars, and even aliens when you look for inspiration for your Hollywoodbets Durban July ensembles. That is the advice from two young designers who made the top 10 of the Hollywoodbets Durban July Young Designer Award competition, presented by Durban Fashion Fair.

The 10 finalists, from design colleges across the province, joined some of the province’s established designers to showcase their designs at Gateway’s Hollywoodbets Durban July Preview Fashion Show at the weekend. They will show off their creations again on race day on July 1. The student finalists are vying for a share of R100 000 worth of bursaries from the Hollywood Foundation, for the top three, as well as other prizes. The winner will be announced on race day.

POST spoke with two finalists about the theme this year, Out of this World. Minenhle Luvuno, from Esayidi Fashion School in Port Shepstone, said her inspiration for this year’s theme was the Metaverse. “As it is a virtual world there’s a lot of metallic fabrics and neon colours. Use a base colour and play around with neon pinks and limes as well as blues, or mix them and print on your fabric. Don’t forget orange and purple. These colours complement all skin tones and are gender neutral. For the theme, look like you are from a certain game. Create your own avatar.”

She said the world was shifting towards exaggerated clothing. This included oversized puffy jackets and platform heels. “A puffy jacket like those from virtual fashion shows might work on a cold day, but don't forget to show a bit of skin. Platform heels and boots will do. They are trendy and easy to walk with on grass. Sneakers are just as perfect. Make your outfit look effortless and easy to wear. We are not going to the matric dance or a gala dinner, so no dresses with five-metre trains. I love jumpsuits for this theme. Let’s look like superheroes from a digital world,” she said. Luvuno said knowing your body type will help you dress better.

“Be unique and choose a style that goes with your personality. I designed my avatar and created her. You can do the same. Don’t forget to glow at night.” Nontuthuzelo Ndongeni, from Lindiwe Kuzwayo Academy of Fashion in central Durban, said there was no perfect shade for race day. “Any colour goes, because ‘out of this world’ might not be your ‘out of this world’. Some people think the ocean is out of this world. Some think stars, aliens, nuclear bombs or even their mothers. So for me, any colour goes. It depends on what inspires you.

“For example, what inspired me was a Bible verse. It says: ‘I have said, Ye are gods…’ (Psalm 82:6). What was out of this world for me was the fact that God looked down on us and recognised himself in us. “Every time when we speak of God, two colours come to mind, gold or white. But I choose to use silver because silver, for me, represents strength and strength is one of the characteristics that God possesses.” Ndongeni said as designers, or people who understand fashion, they understand what could destroy a look.

“Shoes, accessories, hairstyle and make-up. Those four things can either make or destroy your look. Ensure your look is complete and everything complements the another. One can have a beautiful garment with the wrong shoes or make-up. This also destroys the message you are trying to send. Remember, clothes speak. Also, if you wear heels or boots, by all means do, but ensure you are able to wear them the whole day.” The other finalists are: Andile Nsele and Thabiso Khethelo (DUT), Emmanuel Kucherera (Fezile Fashion Academy), Siphesihle Mkhize and Hlonela Danisa (Umgungundlovu TVET) and Lwandle Zwezwe, Smangele Mbanjwa and Nokwanda Ndlovu (PMB School of Fashion). In a statement, HollywoodBets said more than 50 000 people were expected to attend. In addition to horse racing and fashion competitions, there will be entertainment. The Ndlovu Youth Choir, who performed on “America’s Got Talent”, will perform the national anthem.