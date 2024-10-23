Important notice: water supply interruption in Phoenix this Thursday

Residents in Phoenix will experience a water supply interruption from Thursday morning until Friday at 6am due to essential upgrades. This will affect several areas and it will require road closures.

In a statement, the eThekwini Municipality said the interruption was due to a major water supply reticulation upgrade project that was in progress on Stonebridge Drive. "This upgrade will interrupt water supply as well as result in the closure of several roads that will be barricaded for this work to be undertaken. "Customers who are supplied with water from the Phoenix 1 Reservoir are informed of this planned water shutdown. The shutdown is necessary for the city’s operational team to work on Stonebridge Drive to carry out three tie-ins into the existing mains," said the statement.

The city said motorists were urged to be cautious as a section of Stonebridge Drive would be temporarily closed during construction. "This will include the intersection of Stonebridge Drive and Cordgate Gardens through Ridge Gate Road. Traffic control signs and personnel will be on site to allow traffic flow on alternate roads." The affected areas include: Mount Edgecombe Hospital, Mount Edgecombe Estate, Broadland, Southgate, Stonebridge, and Clayfield.