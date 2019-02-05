Picture: Pixabay

Durban - A Durban surgeon who allegedly said Indians had a "coolie" mentality and had not evolved from the cane fields is due to appear before the Health Professionals Council. Professor Anunathan Reddi is also accused of using the K-word, speaking with sexual innuendos, blasphemy and telling a colleague he had bad body odour.

Reddi made his first appeared before HPCSA chairperson Smangaliso Ngubane in early November.

He headed the cardiothoracic surgery department at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital.

Reddi has been charged with unprofessional conduct towards his colleagues and making derogatory comments about staff at the hospital between 2011 and 2012.

He pleaded not guilty.

The complaint against him was lodged by five specialist cardio-thoracic surgeons - Direndra Rajaruthnam, Kaven Naicker, Gerard Roderick Alexander, Surendra Naidoo and Julian Buckles in 2012.

Buckles is expected to testify today.

In June 2013, UKZN terminated Reddi’s employment.

The termination letter stated that his behaviour had been disruptive, discourteous and disrespectful towards his fellow colleagues.

